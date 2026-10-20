

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $3.305 billion, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $1.297 billion, or $1.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.278 billion or $3.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $50.015 billion from $48.591 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.305 Bln. vs. $1.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $50.015 Bln vs. $48.591 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.75 To $ 13.75



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