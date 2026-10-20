Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals and GGL Resources Property Transaction Approved

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance of the Yukon copper-gold properties transaction with GGL Resources Corp. ("GGL"). The property transaction was announced on July 27, 2026, and required the approval of the disinterested shareholders of both Strategic and GGL as the transaction was considered a "related party" transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and the Exchange policies. Disinterested Strategic and GGL shareholder approvals were obtained on August 31, 2026.

As part of its Exchange acceptance, GGL has completed a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation GGL common shares for one (1) post-consolidation GGL common share.

Under the terms of the property transaction, GGL has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt and Moraine mineral properties in southwest Yukon Territory (the "Properties"). GGL can earn an initial seventy percent (70%) interest in the Properties by completing all of the following by December 31, 2029 (the "First Option"):

issuing 1,000,000 post-consolidation GGL shares to Strategic on or before October 31, 2026;

incurring $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties as follows: $2,000,000 on or before December 31, 2027; $3,000,000 on or before December 31. 2028; $5,000,000 on or before December 31, 2029; and

included in the initial $2,000,000 exploration expenditure requirement is the reimbursement of Strategic of up to $250,000 related to a 2026 exploration program on the Properties.

GGL can acquire an additional thirty percent (30%) interest in the Properties for a total interest of one hundred percent (100%) by making an additional payment to Strategic of $3,000,000 on or before the earlier of: (i) March 31, 2030; and (ii) 90 days following the exercise of the First Option (the "Second Option").

Following the exercise of the Second Option, Strategic will retain a two percent (2%) net smelter return royalty interest in all future commercial production of all commodities from the Properties. GGL will have the right to purchase one-half (1/2) of the Strategic royalty interest for $3,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production from any of the Properties.

If GGL elects to exercise the First Option only, GGL and Strategic will form a 70/30 joint venture to explore and develop the Properties.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 28 royalty interests, 8 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of approximately 70 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $5 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32% of Broden Mining Ltd., 30.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 28% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 15.5% of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and 13.23% of Trifecta Gold Ltd. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc., a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently broke ground on its first low-carbon cementitious materials facility in Cleburne, Texas following the closing of a US$124.5M financing.

On Behalf of the Board

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Strategic Metals Ltd.

W. Douglas Eaton

President and C.E.O.

Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

V.P. Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/strategic-metals-and-ggl-resources-property-transaction-approved-1238630