Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a technology company developing surface-protection solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daryl Rebeck to the board of directors, effective October 19, 2026. Mr. Rebeck's appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Pierre Soulard.

Mr. Rebeck is a Canadian entrepreneur, capital markets executive and financier with more than 25 years of experience raising over $700 million across private and public markets. He was formerly Senior Investment Advisor and Vice President at Canaccord Genuity, with a proven track record of leading and scaling startups from small teams and sub-$1 million valuations to enterprises valued at more than $500 million through significant growth in employees, revenue, and commercialization. Notable successes include the $209 million sale of Cayden Resources, the growth of NYSE-listed Auryn Resources, where he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, and two Boston-founded companies, including Nasdaq-listed Liberty Defense where he served as Executive Chairman.

Mr. Soulard has resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Soulard for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, the Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including a liquid-based nano-coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Carolyn Myers"

Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the plans of the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital or have sufficient funds to complete all of its planned activities; risks that the Company's products may not perform as, or have the benefits, expected; risks related to research and development activities; risks that the Company's products may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319892