The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.11.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 18.11.2026Aktien1 AU000000BRU3 Buru Energy Ltd.2 IT0005663361 Otofarma S.p.A.3 AU0000439135 Pioneer Minerals Ltd.4 US8814541020 Terrestrial Energy Inc.5 FR001401C5C5 Eramet S.A. BZR6 CA5709141017 Marlin Health Inc.7 GB00C095B788 Net Zero Infrastructure PLC8 US8163074094 SelectQuote Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 DE000A383AS2 BSK 1818 AG2 CA135087V509 Canada, Government of...3 XS3560945902 Merck Financial Services GmbH4 AU3CB0341881 Westpac Banking Corp.5 XS3560944848 Merck Financial Services GmbH6 XS3560945571 Merck Financial Services GmbH7 XS3560945142 Merck Financial Services GmbH8 DE000HEL02E7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 DE000HEL02D9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale10 DE000HEL01V3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 DE000HEL01U5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 DE000HEL01T7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 DE000HEL01S9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000MHB44J2 Münchener Hypothekenbank eG15 IE000VMTCAJ6 Amundi Emerging Equity Enhanced Active UCITS ETF16 LU3382696337 DWS Strategic Balance UCITS ETF17 LU3382696501 DWS Strategic Defensive UCITS ETF18 LU3382696410 DWS Strategic Dynamic UCITS ETF19 IE000AOK2013 iShares MSCI World IMI UCITS ETF