Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Seva Mining Corp. (TSXV: SEVA) (OTCQB: ONVEF) ("Seva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ONVEF", enhancing visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SEVA".

Ranj Pillai, President & CEO of Seva Mining Corp., commented, "We are excited to commence trading on OTCQB. The listing is an important milestone in expanding global awareness of Seva and provides us with exposure to a large investment network in the United States. This enhanced visibility is key to our investor relations strategy, especially as we continue to progress relationships for the Cameron Gold Project and work to identify accretive M&A opportunities."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies, including those in the mining and natural resource sectors. Companies listed on OTCQB are current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on OTC Markets website at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Seva Mining Corp.

Seva Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company backed by the Fiore Group, focused on advancing high-potential gold assets across Canada's premier mining jurisdictions. Through systematic, modern exploration the Company seeks to unlock the full discovery potential of the Cameron Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario and continue to build out a portfolio of quality projects to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Seva is committed to responsible resource development and to respectful, transparent, and ongoing collaboration with the Ojibways of Onigaming, Naotkamegwanning First Nation, Animakee Wa Zhing #37, and Northwest Angle #33 First Nation, honouring Treaty rights and Anishinaabe laws.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the business plans and objectives of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, and failure to achieve the proposed benefits of the Transaction, Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319848