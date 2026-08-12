Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Ranj Pillai, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, Seva Mining Corp. ("Seva Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: SEVA) and his team, joined Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSXV.





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Seva Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company anchored by the Cameron Gold Project in Northwest Ontario, one of the region's most significant underdeveloped gold assets. Backed by the Fiore Group, Seva Mining is focused on advancing high-potential gold assets across Canada's premier mining jurisdictions, starting in Ontario's prolific mining jurisdiction.

Through systematic, modern exploration the Company seeks to unlock the full discovery potential of the Cameron Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario and continue to build a portfolio of quality projects to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309392

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange