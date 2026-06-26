Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Seva Mining Corp. (TSXV: SEVA) ("Seva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 25, 2026 and the appointment of Mr. James Sabala as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Ranj Pillai to the Board of Directors.

AGSM Results

A total of 106,500,472 common shares ("Common Shares") were voted, representing 63.64% of all outstanding Common Shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 25, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being James Sabala, Kody Penner, James Maxwell and Michael O'Flaherty, was re-elected. Ranj Pillai, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, was also elected to the board of directors.

Appointment of Auditor

DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Re-Approval of 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan

The Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan was re-approved.

Approval of 10% Fixed Restricted Share Unit, Performance Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit Plan

The Company's new 10% Fixed Restricted Share Unit, Performance Share Unit and Deferred Share Unit Plan (the "Share Unit Plan") was approved. The Share Unit Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit ("RSU"), performance share unit ("PSU") or deferred share unit ("DSU") granted under the fixed Share Unit Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants (other than persons retained to perform investor relations duties) of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance a fixed number of Common Shares of up to 16,73,028 for issuance under the Share Unit Plan.

Appointment of James Sabala as Chair of the Board of Directors

Seva is pleased to announce the Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of current director James Sabala as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Sabala has served as an independent director of the Company since its inception, demonstrating the strategic judgment and financial acumen that the Chair role demands. His more than 40 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, and executive leadership in the mining sector give him a deep understanding of the Company's business, positioning him to guide the Board through long-term strategy and oversight. As former Chief Financial Officer of Hecla Mining Company and Coeur Mining, and having begun his career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, he brings firsthand insight into financial planning, capital management, and major corporate transactions. The Board is confident that his experience and proven leadership make him exceptionally well suited to serve as Chair.

Appointment of Ranj Pillai to the Board of Directors

Seva is pleased to announce the appointment of Ranj Pillai, current CEO of Seva, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pillai brings a rare combination of senior public-office leadership and direct, hands-on experience in the resource sector.

Mr. Pillai most recently served as Premier of the Yukon Territory and previously held a series of senior cabinet portfolios including Minister of Economic Development, and Minister of Energy, Mines, and Resources where he was responsible for Indigenous relations, mining regulation and permitting, and resource investment strategy.

Additionally, he worked with Yukon First Nations to modernize mineral resource management and enhance regulatory clarity and is a signatory to the 2017 memorandum of understanding on mining between the Government of Yukon and self-governing Yukon First Nations. In recognition of his work, Mr. Pillai was awarded the King Charles III Medal and the Yukon 125 medal by the Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations.

Seva Chairman, James Sabala commented: "Ranj's appointment to the Board of Directors reflects the confidence we have in his leadership. As CEO, he is advancing Seva's corporate strategy with discipline and sound governance. Few people bring his combination of public-sector leadership, relationships and resource-sector expertise. That perspective will be invaluable as we advance Seva into its next stage of growth. On behalf of the entire Board, I welcome Ranj and look forward to the contributions he will continue to make for Seva and its stakeholders."

Investor Relations Appointment

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Orbiton Financial ("Orbiton"), a Delaware-incorporated company located in San Francisco, California with offices in Vancouver, B.C., to provide investor relations and market-awareness services, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The services will be performed by Daniel Baraghoush, President of Oribton. Orbiton is at arm's length to the Company. Mr. Baraghoush is not considered arm's length to the Company as he is currently providing consulting services to the Company outside of the scope of the investor relations activities described herein.

Mr. Baraghoush brings several years of investor relations experience, with a focus on the mining and resource sector. He is the founder of Orbiton, an AI-native investor relations platform serving public issuers across North America. He has worked extensively with TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuers, advising on investor engagement and regulatory-compliant communications under Canadian securities requirements. He has a particular interest in modernizing investor outreach and applying technology and data-driven tools to broaden shareholder reach and deepen market engagement.

Under the agreement, Orbiton will lead the Company's investor relations program, overseeing shareholder communications, market outreach, and engagement with the institutional and retail investment communities as the Company advances its Cameron Gold Project and overall corporate strategy. The agreement is effective June 25, 2026 for a period of 12 months, and may be terminated by either party on one months' notice. In consideration for these services, Orbiton will be paid C$7,000 per month plus pre-approved expenses. At the time of entering into this agreement, Mr. Baraghoush held 40,000 Common Shares of the Company and 250,000 stock options exercisable into Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.26 per Common Share until March 9, 2036. Aside from Mr. Baraghoush, neither Orbiton nor any of its principals currently hold an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement, and no stock options or other compensation are being issued under its terms.

Orbiton's business address is 100 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA and can be reached at daniel@orbitonfinancial.com or +1 604 364 8847.

The investor relations engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Seva Mining Corp.

Seva Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company backed by the Fiore Group, focused on advancing high-potential gold assets across Canada's premier mining jurisdictions. Through systematic, modern exploration the Company seeks to unlock the full discovery potential of the Cameron Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario and continue to build a portfolio of quality projects to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

On Behalf of Seva Mining Corp.

Ranj Pillai

President, CEO, & Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the business plans and objectives of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, and the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302973

Source: Seva Mining Corp.