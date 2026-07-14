Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Seva Mining Corp. (TSXV: SEVA) ("Seva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of road upgrades and maintenance in partnership with Misun Integrated Resource Management Company ("Misun") on the 22 kilometer ("km") access road connecting the Cameron Lake Gold Project ("Cameron" or the "Project") to Highway 71 in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Ranj Pillai, CEO of Seva Mining Corp. commented, "We are pleased to commence work on the Cameron access road. We thank Misun for undertaking this maintenance alongside us as we prepare to initiate work at Cameron over the coming months.

The existing infrastructure at Cameron, and throughout northwest Ontario, is one of the fundamental reasons we purchased Cameron and are committed to expanding our footprint in the province. As we move closer to starting work at the Project and identifying other opportunities in Ontario, the existing infrastructure and local workforce will continue to be beneficial in advancing Seva."

The Cameron Lake access road is an all-weather gravel road and is restricted to holders of permits issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources in Kenora. These upgrades to the access road signal the first step towards the commencement of work at Cameron.

Misun is a 100% First Nations-owned forestry company based in Kenora, Ontario, who also uses the road.

About the Project

The Cameron Lake Gold Project is located near Sioux Narrows in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, within Treaty Three Territory - the traditional lands of the Anishinaabe people. The Project is situated in one of Canada's most active and prolific gold districts, a region that has seen approximately $9.6 billion in M&A activity over the past 5 years. The Cameron Project benefits from excellent year-round road access, existing on-site camp infrastructure, and grid power access.

The Project hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, effective February 26, 2026, comprising 515,000 ounces Measured & Indicated (6,564,000 tonnes at 2.44g/t Au) and 740,000 ounces Inferred (10,559,000 tonnes at 2.18g/t Au), supported by 118,810 metres of drilling. The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Mr. S. Bob Jankovic, P.Geo., of Snowden Optiro, in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (2014), and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral Resources are constrained by a conceptual open put shell (0.33 g/t Au cut-off) and underground stope shapes (1.25 g/t Au cut-off) and underground stop shapes (1.25 g/t Au cut-off), based on a gold price of US$2,600/oz. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not demonstrate economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have been estimated for the Cameron Project.

Seva is committed to responsible resource development and to respectful, transparent, and ongoing collaboration with the Ojibways of Onigaming, Naotkamegwanning First Nation, Animakee Wa Zhing #37, and Northwest Angle #33 First Nation, honouring Treaty rights and Anishinaabe laws.

About Seva Mining Corp.

Seva Mining Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company backed by the Fiore Group and anchored by the Cameron Gold Project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company aims to unlock the full discovery potential of the Cameron Project through systematic modern exploration while delivering long-term value for shareholders.

On Behalf of Seva Mining Corp.

Ranj Pillai

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and similar expressions or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include information relating to: the business plans and objectives of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual result, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern, risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's operations, the potential inability of the Company to implement its business plan going forward, and failure to achieve the proposed benefits of the Transaction, Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and are based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305077

Source: Seva Mining Corp.