

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Aerospace (GE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.288 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $2.157 billion, or $2.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $2.343 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $14.118 billion from $12.181 billion last year.



GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.288 Bln. vs. $2.157 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $14.118 Bln vs. $12.181 Bln last year.



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