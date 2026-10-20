

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $417 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $5.703 billion from $5.600 billion last year.



Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $417 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $5.703 Bln vs. $5.600 Bln last year.



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