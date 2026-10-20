Keycorp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Net Income Of $537 Million, Or $0.51 Per Diluted Common Share; Diluted Eps Increased 24% Year-over-year

Record revenue of $2.04 billion, up 8% year-over-year and 4% sequentially

Net interest margin of 2.95%, up 20 basis points year-over-year and 6 basis points sequentially

Deposit growth outpaced loan growth - average deposits increased $3.6 billion sequentially while average loans held for investment increased $1.5 billion

Investment banking and debt placement fees up 27% sequentially

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.1%(a); repurchased $320 million of common shares during the quarter

Generated a return on tangible common equity(b) exceeding 15%

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced third quarter of 2026 net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $537 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share. For the second quarter of 2026, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $472 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. For the third quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $454 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $450 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share(b). The third quarter of 2025 included a $4 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(c).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of Key's relationship-driven franchise, the disciplined execution of our strategy, and the momentum we are building across the business. We delivered record revenue and record pre-provision net revenue(b), while generating a return on tangible common equity exceeding 15%(b). These results reinforce our confidence in achieving and sustaining a return on tangible common equity of 15%+ by the end of 2027.

Our performance this quarter demonstrates the power of our balanced business model. Average deposit balances increased $3.6 billion sequentially, supporting continued net interest margin expansion. Our capital markets team delivered strong results with investment banking and debt placement fees increasing 27% sequentially. Concurrently, we maintained our disciplined approach to risk management, evidenced by broad-based improvement in credit quality metrics, including lower net charge-offs and nonperforming assets.

Client engagement remains strong, supported by a constructive economic environment and continued confidence among the businesses and communities we serve. We continue to see opportunities to deepen client relationships, capture additional share of wallet, and drive sustainable growth across the franchise. Key is well positioned to perform across a broad range of economic scenarios, supported by our solid capital levels, strong liquidity profile, and well-diversified business mix.

The ongoing investments we have made in teammates and technology are translating into stronger performance today while concurrently positioning us for greater value in the future. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing with discipline, capturing the significant organic growth opportunities across our franchise, and delivering significant value for all our stakeholders."

(a) September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled"GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) See table on page 24 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 537 $ 472 $ 454

13.8 % 18.3 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution 0.51 0.44 0.41

15.9 24.4 Book value at period end 15.01 16.19 15.86

(7.3) (5.4) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 15.11 % 12.89 % 12.51 %

222 bps 260 bps Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.21 1.08 1.04

13 17 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 11.1 11.2 11.8

(10) (70) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.95 2.89 2.75

6 20

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable-equivalent

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Net interest income $ 1,300 $ 1,250 $ 1,184

4.0 % 9.8 % Noninterest income 744 706 702

5.4 6.0 Total revenue 2,044 1,956 1,886

4.5 % 8.4 % Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 9

0.0 % (11.1) % Total revenue (TE) (a) $ 2,052 $ 1,964 $ 1,895

4.5 % 8.3 %













Net interest income (TE) (a) $ 1,308 $ 1,258 $ 1,193

4.0 % 9.6 %















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. TE = Taxable-equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.95%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $115 million, and the net interest margin increased by 20 basis points. These increases reflect a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher yielding investments, an expanding balance sheet, and a continued strategic shift towards higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on repricing earning assets.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $50 million, and the net interest margin increased by 6 basis points. These increases reflect growth in commercial and industrial loans and higher deposit balances, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments, and the impact of higher interest rates on repricing earning assets. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Investment banking and debt placement fees $ 214 $ 169 $ 184

26.6 % 16.3 % Trust and investment services income 165 159 150

3.8 10.0 Cards and payments income 93 94 86

(1.1) 8.1 Service charges on deposit accounts 79 77 75

2.6 5.3 Corporate services income 72 80 72

(10.0) - Commercial mortgage servicing fees 53 49 73

8.2 (27.4) Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 33 35

6.1 - Consumer mortgage income 14 17 14

(17.6) - Operating lease income and other leasing gains 9 10 11

(10.0) (18.2) Other income 9 15 8

(40.0) 12.5 Net securities gains (losses) 1 3 (6)

(66.7) N/M Total noninterest income $ 744 $ 706 $ 702

5.4 % 6.0 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $42 million. The increase was driven by a $30 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $15 million increase in trust and investment services income, and a $7 million increase in cards and payments income. These were partially offset by a $20 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income increased by $38 million. The increase was driven by a $45 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, and a $6 million increase in trust and investment services income. These were partially offset by an $8 million decrease in corporate services income and a $6 million decrease in other income.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Personnel expense $ 815 $ 786 $ 742

3.7 % 9.8 % Computer processing 116 108 105

7.4 10.5 Net occupancy 67 68 65

(1.5) 3.1 Business services and professional fees 46 46 44

- 4.5 Marketing 23 22 22

4.5 4.5 Equipment 21 22 20

(4.5) 5.0 Operating lease expense 6 7 9

(14.3) (33.3) Other expense 151 158 170

(4.4) (11.2) Total noninterest expense $ 1,245 $ 1,217 $ 1,177

2.3 % 5.8 %















Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $68 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $73 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to continued investments in people, employee benefits, and incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth. These were partially offset by a $19 million decrease in other expense, despite a $5 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment in the third quarter of 2025.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased by $28 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $29 million increase in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation and continued investments in people. These were partially offset by a $7 million decrease in other expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 64,421 $ 62,134 $ 56,571

3.7 % 13.9 % Other commercial loans 18,656 18,844 18,826

(1.0) (0.9) Total consumer loans 28,508 29,094 30,830

(2.0) (7.5) Total loans $ 111,585 $ 110,072 $ 106,227

1.4 % 5.0 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $204 million, $209 million, and $214 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Average loans held for investment were $111.6 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.4 billion compared to the third quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $7.7 billion, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflecting continued run-off across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, average loans held for investment increased by $1.5 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.1 billion, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $586 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Non-time deposits $ 139,125 $ 135,828 $ 135,135

2.4 % 3.0 % Time deposits 12,050 11,749 15,239

2.6 (20.9) Total deposits $ 151,175 $ 147,577 $ 150,374

2.4 % 0.5 %













Cost of total deposits 1.66 % 1.63 % 1.97 %

3 bps (31) bps















Average deposits totaled $151.2 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $801 million compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in demand deposits and money market deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 39 basis points to 2.04%, while the overall cost of deposits declined 31 basis points to 1.66%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, average deposits increased by $3.6 billion. The increase was primarily driven by growth in demand deposits and money market deposits, as well as an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 3 basis points, and the overall cost of deposits increased 3 basis points.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 89 $ 115 $ 114

(22.6) % (21.9) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.42 %

(10) bps (10) bps Nonperforming loans at period end $ 618 $ 809 $ 658

(23.6) % (6.1) % Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.62 %

(18) bps (7) bps Nonperforming assets at period end $ 627 $ 818 $ 668

(23.3) % (6.1) % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.55 % 0.74 % 0.63 %

(19) bps (8) bps Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,398 $ 1,445 $ 1,444

(3.3) % (3.2) % Allowance for credit losses 1,694 1,722 1,736

(1.6) % (2.4) % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.50 % 1.56 % 1.64 %

(6) bps (14) bps Provision for credit losses $ 61 $ 92 $ 107

(33.7) % (43.0) % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 226 % 179 % 219 %

N/M N/M Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 274 213 264

N/M N/M















N/M = Not Meaningful

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $89 million, or 0.32% of average total loans. These results compare to $114 million, or 0.42%, for the third quarter of 2025, and $115 million, or 0.42%, for the second quarter of 2026.

Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.50% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2025, and 1.56% at June 30, 2026. Provision for credit losses were $61 million, compared to $107 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $92 million for the second quarter of 2026.

At September 30, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $618 million, which represented 0.55% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.62% at September 30, 2025, and 0.73% at June 30, 2026. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026, totaled $627 million, and represented 0.55% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.63% at September 30, 2025, and 0.74% at June 30, 2026.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2026.

Capital Ratios















9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 12.3 12.8 13.5 Total risk-based capital (a) 14.3 14.9 15.8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 6.9 7.7 8.1 Leverage (a) 9.9 10.3 10.4









(a) September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,072,035 1,087,293 1,112,453

(1.4) % (3.6) % Share repurchases (14,184) (15,531) -

(8.7) N/M Shares issued/reissued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns) 325 273 499

19.0 (34.9)

Shares outstanding at end of period 1,058,176 1,072,035 1,112,952

(1.3) % (4.9) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the third quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. Shares outstanding decreased 1.3% from the second quarter of 2026, driven by $320 million of common share repurchases.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 1,049 $ 1,010 $ 991

3.9 % 5.9 % Commercial Bank 1,201 1,108 1,115

8.4 7.7 Other (a) (198) (154) (211)

(28.6) 6.2

Total $ 2,052 $ 1,964 $ 1,895

4.5 % 8.3 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 211 $ 210 $ 208

0.5 % 1.4 % Commercial Bank 516 423 440

22.0 17.3 Other (a) (148) (125) (158)

(18.4) 6.3

Total $ 579 $ 508 $ 490

14.0 % 18.2 %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing differences. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable-equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 793 $ 757 $ 748

4.8 % 6.0 % Noninterest income 256 253 243

1.2 5.3 Total revenue (TE) 1,049 1,010 991

3.9 5.9 Provision for credit losses 55 26 40

111.5 37.5 Noninterest expense 716 707 677

1.3 5.8 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 278 277 274

0.4 1.5 Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 67 67 66

- 1.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 211 $ 210 $ 208

0.5 % 1.4 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 32,596 $ 33,287 $ 35,377

(2.1) % (7.9) % Total assets 35,952 36,690 38,421

(2.0) (6.4) Deposits 87,367 87,430 87,718

(0.1) (0.4)













Assets under management at period end $ 74,453 $ 74,204 $ 67,855

0.3 % 9.7 %















TE = Taxable-equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 139 $ 135 $ 124

3.0 % 12.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 34 33 36

3.0 (5.6) Cards and payments income 60 60 60

- - Consumer mortgage income 14 16 14

(12.5) - Other noninterest income 9 9 9

- - Total noninterest income $ 256 $ 253 $ 243

1.2 % 5.3 %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 36,874 $ 36,116 $ 35,278

2.1 % 4.5 % Demand deposits 22,540 22,861 22,607

(1.4) (0.3) Savings deposits 4,143 4,238 4,291

(2.2) (3.4) Time deposits 9,539 10,102 11,110

(5.6) (14.1) Noninterest-bearing deposits 14,271 14,113 14,432

1.1 (1.1) Total deposits $ 87,367 $ 87,430 $ 87,718

(0.1) % (0.4) %













Other data











Branches 935 939 942





Automated teller machines 1,088 1,107 1,152





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q26 vs. 3Q25)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $211 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $208 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $45 million, or 6.0%

Average loans and leases decreased $2.8 billion, or 7.9%, reflective of the continued run-off across all consumer loan categories

Average deposits decreased $351 million, or 0.4%, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $15 million, primarily reflecting a reserve build as a result of economic conditions

Noninterest income increased $13 million, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income

Noninterest expense increased $39 million, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 748 $ 697 $ 686

7.3 % 9.0 % Noninterest income 453 411 429

10.2 5.6 Total revenue (TE) 1,201 1,108 1,115

8.4 7.7 Provision for credit losses 8 67 68

(88.1) (88.2) Noninterest expense 529 504 486

5.0 8.8 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 664 537 561

23.6 18.4 Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 148 114 121

29.8 22.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 516 $ 423 $ 440

22.0 % 17.3 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 78,556 $ 76,238 $ 70,328

3.0 % 11.7 % Loans held for sale 1,425 936 1,224

52.2 16.4 Total assets 89,221 85,769 79,859

4.0 11.7 Deposits 60,718 58,895 58,524

3.1 3.7















TE = Taxable-equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Noninterest income











Investment banking and debt placement fees $ 214 $ 169 $ 184

26.6 % 16.3 % Trust and investment services income 26 24 26

8.3 - Cards and payments income 28 29 21

(3.4) 33.3 Service charges on deposit accounts 45 44 38

2.3 18.4 Corporate services income 70 78 70

(10.3) - Commercial mortgage servicing fees 52 49 73

6.1 (28.8) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 9 10 10

(10.0) (10.0) Other noninterest income 9 8 7

12.5 28.6 Total noninterest income $ 453 $ 411 $ 429

10.2 % 5.6 %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q26 vs. 3Q25)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $516 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $440 million from the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $62 million, or 9.0%

Average loan and lease balances increased $8.2 billion, or 11.7%, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans

Average deposit balances increased $2.2 billion, reflecting higher client deposit balances

Provision for credit losses decreased $60 million, driven by a reserve release reflective of portfolio changes and lower net charge-offs

Noninterest income increased $24 million, primarily driven by higher investment banking and debt placement fees, and service charges on deposit accounts

Noninterest expense increased $43 million, driven by an increase in personnel expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion at September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 8:00 a.m. ET, on October 20, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through October 20, 2027.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

*****

KeyCorp

Third Quarter 2026

Financial Supplement

Page

12 Basis of Presentation 13 Financial Highlights 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 21 Noninterest Expense 21 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 22 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results 24 Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,308 $ 1,258 $ 1,193

Noninterest income 744 706 702



Total revenue (TE) 2,052 1,964 1,895

Provision for credit losses 61 92 107

Noninterest expense 1,245 1,217 1,177

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 579 508 490

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 579 509 489













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 537 472 454

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 537 473 453 Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.51 0.44 0.41

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution 0.51 0.44 0.41

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) 0.51 0.44 0.41













Cash dividends declared 0.205 0.205 0.205

Book value at period end 15.01 16.19 15.86

Tangible book value at period end 12.35 13.62 13.38

Market price at period end 20.07 23.05 18.69 Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.21 % 1.08 % 1.04 %

Return on average common equity 12.61 10.85 10.49

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 15.11 12.89 12.51

Net interest margin (TE) 2.95 2.89 2.75

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.6 61.9 61.8

From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.20 % 1.08 % 1.04 %

Return on average common equity 12.61 10.87 10.47

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 15.11 12.91 12.48

Net interest margin (TE) 2.95 2.89 2.74

Loan to deposit (c) 74.3 73.0 71.0 Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 9.2 % 10.3 % 10.7 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 8.2 9.1 9.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 6.9 7.7 8.1

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 11.1 11.2 11.8

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 12.3 12.8 13.5

Total risk-based capital (d) 14.3 14.9 15.8

Leverage (d) 9.9 10.3 10.4 Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 89 $ 115 $ 114

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.42 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,398 $ 1,445 $ 1,444

Allowance for credit losses 1,694 1,722 1,736

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.50 1.56 1.64

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 226 179 219

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 274 213 264

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 618 $ 809 $ 658

Nonperforming assets at period-end 627 818 668

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.62 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.55 0.74 0.63 Trust assets







Assets under management $ 74,453 $ 74,204 $ 67,855 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,700 17,517 17,414

Branches 935 939 942

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8 $ 8 $ 9

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) September 30, 2026, ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 3,796 $ 3,448

Noninterest income 2,173 2,060

Total revenue (TE) 5,969 5,508

Provision for credit losses 259 363

Noninterest expense 3,643 3,462

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,609 1,319

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,610 1,319









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 1,495 1,211

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,496 1,211 Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.39 $ 1.10

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.39 1.10

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution 1.39 1.09

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) 1.39 1.09

Cash dividends paid 0.62 0.62 Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.14 % 0.94 %

Return on average common equity 11.48 9.70

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.65 11.63

Net interest margin (TE) 2.91 2.66

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.9 62.6

From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.14 % 0.94 %

Return on average common equity 11.49 9.70

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.66 11.63

Net interest margin (TE) 2.90 2.66 Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 305 $ 326

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.37 % 0.41 % Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,562 17,169

Taxable-equivalent adjustment 24 27

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.

Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this measure provides useful information in light of the potential for change in the regulatory capital framework.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,300 $ 1,250 $ 1,184

$ 3,772 $ 3,421 Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 9

24 27 Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A) $ 1,308 $ 1,258 $ 1,193

$ 3,796 $ 3,448













Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B) $ 537 $ 473 $ 453

$ 1,496 $ 1,211













Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 19,307 $ 19,947 $ 19,664

$ 19,878 $ 19,193 Less: Average intangible assets 2,796 2,756 2,767

2,770 2,772 Average preferred stock 2,409 2,500 2,500

2,469 2,500 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) $ 14,102 $ 14,691 $ 14,397

$ 14,639 $ 13,921













Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 17,809 $ 19,798 $ 20,102





Less: Intangible assets 2,814 2,755 2,765





Preferred stock (a) 1,927 2,446 2,446





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D) $ 13,068 $ 14,597 $ 14,891



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 193,102 $ 191,317 $ 187,409





Less: Intangible assets 2,814 2,755 2,765





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) $ 190,288 $ 188,562 $ 184,644



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E) 6.87 % 7.74 % 8.06 %





Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C) 15.11 % 12.91 % 12.48 %

13.66 % 11.63 %













Common equity tier 1 (F) $ 17,037 $ 17,016 $ 17,050





Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss) (3,224) (2,154) (2,176)





Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b) $ 13,813 $ 14,862 $ 14,874



















Risk-weighted assets (H) (c) $ 153,761 $ 152,068 $ 144,428





Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c) 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.8 %





Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c) 9.0 9.8 10.3







GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (I) $ 537 $ 472 $ 454

$ 1,495 $ 1,211 Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d) - - (4)

- (4) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J) $ 537 $ 472 $ 450

$ 1,495 $ 1,207













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C) 15.11 % 12.89 % 12.51 %

13.65 % 11.63 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J/C) 15.11 12.89 12.40

13.65 11.59













Noninterest income (GAAP) (K) $ 744 $ 706 $ 702

$ 2,173 $ 2,060 Plus: Selected items (d) - - -

- - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L) $ 744 $ 706 $ 702

$ 2,173 $ 2,060













Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M) $ 1,245 $ 1,217 $ 1,177

$ 3,643 $ 3,462 Less: Intangible asset amortization 2 2 5

6 15 Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N) $ 1,243 $ 1,215 $ 1,172

$ 3,637 $ 3,447 Plus: Selected items (d) (O) - - 5

- 5 Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P) $ 1,243 $ 1,215 $ 1,177

$ 3,637 $ 3,452













Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O) $ 1,245 $ 1,217 $ 1,182

$ 3,643 $ 3,467













Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q) $ 2,052 $ 1,964 $ 1,895

$ 5,969 $ 5,508 Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L) 2,052 1,964 1,895

5,969 5,508 Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q) 60.58 % 61.86 % 61.85 %

60.93 % 62.58 % Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q) 60.58 61.86 62.11

60.93 62.67













Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M) $ 807 $ 747 $ 718

$ 2,326 $ 2,046 Plus: Selected items (d) - - (5)

- (5) Adjusted pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 807 $ 747 $ 713

$ 2,326 $ 2,041













Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

$ 1.39 $ 1.09 Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d) - - -

- - Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - adjusted (non-GAAP) (e) $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

$ 1.39 $ 1.09















(a) Net of capital surplus. (b) Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension. (c) Amounts and ratios as of September 30, 2026 are estimated. (d) Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 24 . (e) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable-equivalent

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025 Assets







Loans $ 112,993 $ 110,430 $ 105,902

Loans held for sale 1,159 1,198 998

Securities available for sale 36,311 38,459 40,456

Held-to-maturity securities 9,612 9,515 7,509

Trading account assets 925 936 972

Short-term investments 12,973 12,416 13,334

Other investments 1,281 1,230 921



Total earning assets 175,254 174,184 170,092

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,398) (1,445) (1,444)

Cash and due from banks 1,540 1,711 1,938

Premises and equipment 636 620 606

Goodwill 2,803 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 11 3 13

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,461 4,456 4,428

Accrued income and other assets 9,617 8,848 8,803

Discontinued assets 178 188 221



Total assets $ 193,102 $ 191,317 $ 187,409











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 125,594 $ 122,196 $ 122,425



Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,220 30,893 28,340



Total deposits 153,814 153,089 150,765

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 49 5 10

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 5,185 3,680 1,339

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,772 3,778 4,276

Long-term debt 11,473 10,967 10,917



Total liabilities 175,293 171,519 167,307











Equity







Preferred stock 1,975 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,057 6,014 6,002

Retained earnings 16,194 15,873 15,111

Treasury stock, at cost (3,809) (3,492) (2,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,865) (2,354) (2,149)



Key shareholders' equity 17,809 19,798 20,102 Total liabilities and equity $ 193,102 $ 191,317 $ 187,409











Common shares outstanding (000) 1,058,176 1,072,035 1,112,952

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Interest income













Loans $ 1,511 $ 1,463 $ 1,466

$ 4,390 $ 4,310

Loans held for sale 22 15 18

51 43

Securities available for sale 373 367 408

1,110 1,211

Held-to-maturity securities 98 95 64

279 188

Trading account assets 12 10 11

33 44

Short-term investments 107 101 156

311 487

Other investments 10 8 8

23 25



Total interest income 2,133 2,059 2,131

6,197 6,308 Interest expense













Deposits 634 600 748

1,832 2,231

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 11 19 4

44 9

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 25 35 14

80 75

Long-term debt 163 155 181

469 572



Total interest expense 833 809 947

2,425 2,887 Net interest income 1,300 1,250 1,184

3,772 3,421 Provision for credit losses 61 92 107

259 363 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,239 1,158 1,077

3,513 3,058 Noninterest income













Investment banking and debt placement fees 214 169 184

580 537

Trust and investment services income 165 159 150

481 435

Cards and payments income 93 94 86

273 253

Service charges on deposit accounts 79 77 75

233 217

Corporate services income 72 80 72

223 213

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 53 49 73

164 219

Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 33 35

102 100

Consumer mortgage income 14 17 14

44 42

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 9 10 11

27 34

Other income 9 15 8

42 16

Net securities gains (losses) 1 3 (6)

4 (6)



Total noninterest income 744 706 702

2,173 2,060 Noninterest expense













Personnel 815 786 742

2,344 2,127

Computer processing 116 108 105

335 319

Net occupancy 67 68 65

203 201

Business services and professional fees 46 46 44

128 132

Marketing 23 22 22

63 67

Equipment 21 22 20

62 61

Operating lease expense 6 7 9

20 30

Other expense 151 158 170

488 525



Total noninterest expense 1,245 1,217 1,177

3,643 3,462 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 738 647 602

2,043 1,656

Income taxes (benefit) 159 139 112

434 337 Income (loss) from continuing operations 579 508 490

1,609 1,319

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1)

1 - Net income (loss) $ 579 $ 509 $ 489

$ 1,610 $ 1,319

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 537 $ 472 $ 454

$ 1,495 $ 1,211 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 537 473 453

1,496 1,211 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

$ 1.39 $ 1.10 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

- - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.51 0.44 0.41

1.39 1.10 Per common share - assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

$ 1.39 $ 1.09 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

- - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.51 0.44 0.41

1.39 1.09

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205

$ 0.615 $ 0.615

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 1,054,951 1,071,229 1,100,830

1,070,808 1,099,520

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 9,315 8,779 9,845

9,395 8,864 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 1,064,266 1,080,008 1,110,675

1,080,203 1,108,384

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2026

Second Quarter 2026

Third Quarter 2025



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 64,421 $ 942 5.82 %

$ 62,134 $ 896 5.78 %

$ 56,571 $ 858 6.02 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 13,781 201 5.80

13,911 197 5.68

13,697 208 6.02

Real estate - construction 2,938 48 6.49

2,816 46 6.53

2,744 48 6.96

Commercial lease financing 1,937 19 3.87

2,117 20 3.77

2,385 22 3.62

Total commercial loans 83,077 1,210 5.79

80,978 1,159 5.73

75,397 1,136 5.98

Real estate - residential mortgage 17,988 152 3.37

18,305 153 3.35

19,140 160 3.34

Home equity loans 5,330 72 5.37

5,470 73 5.33

5,934 84 5.65

Other consumer loans 4,278 56 5.20

4,410 57 5.18

4,825 63 5.17

Credit cards 912 29 12.94

909 29 12.67

931 32 13.50

Total consumer loans 28,508 309 4.33

29,094 312 4.29

30,830 339 4.38

Total loans 111,585 1,519 5.42

110,072 1,471 5.35

106,227 1,475 5.51

Loans held for sale 1,523 22 5.70

1,085 15 5.68

1,291 18 5.81

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 37,960 373 3.64

38,518 367 3.58

40,310 408 3.77

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,488 98 4.13

9,425 95 4.05

7,168 64 3.59

Trading account assets 795 12 5.78

797 10 5.30

922 11 4.61

Short-term investments 11,198 107 3.80

10,705 101 3.79

13,463 156 4.60

Other investments (e) 1,216 10 3.33

1,214 8 2.66

966 8 3.29

Total earning assets 173,765 2,141 4.82

171,816 2,067 4.75

170,347 2,140 4.92

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,441)





(1,442)





(1,443)





Accrued income and other assets 18,295





17,926





18,234





Discontinued assets 182





192





227





Total assets $ 190,801





$ 188,492





$ 187,365



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 43,996 $ 241 2.17 %

$ 42,843 $ 225 2.11 %

$ 41,953 $ 265 2.51 %

Demand deposits 62,773 293 1.85

61,013 280 1.84

60,597 346 2.26

Savings deposits 4,348 1 0.06

4,406 1 0.04

4,478 1 0.05

Time deposits 12,050 99 3.28

11,749 94 3.21

15,239 136 3.54

Total interest-bearing deposits 123,167 634 2.04

120,011 600 2.01

122,267 748 2.43

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,275 11 3.74

2,002 19 3.71

368 4 4.32

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,233 25 3.10

4,179 35 3.33

1,372 14 3.91

Long-term debt (f) 11,198 163 5.77

10,694 155 5.84

11,071 181 6.53

Total interest-bearing liabilities 138,873 833 2.38

136,886 809 2.37

135,078 947 2.78

Noninterest-bearing deposits 28,008





27,566





28,107





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,431





3,901





4,289





Discontinued liabilities (f) 182





192





227





Total liabilities $ 171,494





$ 168,545





$ 167,701



Equity























Total equity $ 19,307





$ 19,947





$ 19,664





Total liabilities and equity $ 190,801





$ 188,492





$ 187,365



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.44 %





2.38 %





2.14 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,308 2.95 %



$ 1,258 2.89 %



$ 1,193 2.75 % TE adjustment (b)

8





8





9



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,300





$ 1,250





$ 1,184



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $204 million, $209 million, and $214 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $40.8 billion, $41.0 billion, and $43.1 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.93%, 3.81%, and 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable-equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 61,921 $ 2,681 5.78 %

$ 55,317 $ 2,496 6.03 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 13,864 596 5.75

13,359 600 6.00

Real estate - construction 2,853 139 6.51

2,840 147 6.92

Commercial lease financing 2,088 60 3.82

2,520 68 3.58

Total commercial loans 80,726 3,476 5.75

74,036 3,311 5.98

Real estate - residential mortgage 18,293 460 3.36

19,439 487 3.34

Home equity loans 5,468 219 5.35

6,090 256 5.63

Other consumer loans 4,415 171 5.18

4,951 189 5.09

Credit cards 910 88 12.95

923 94 13.66

Total consumer loans 29,086 938 4.31

31,403 1,026 4.36

Total loans 109,812 4,414 5.37

105,439 4,337 5.50

Loans held for sale 1,235 51 5.48

960 43 6.03

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 38,622 1,110 3.60

40,118 1,211 3.74

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,239 279 4.03

7,160 188 3.50

Trading account assets 818 33 5.34

1,158 44 5.08

Short-term investments 11,013 311 3.78

14,048 487 4.63

Other investments (e) 1,169 23 2.68

972 25 3.47

Total earning assets 171,908 6,221 4.76

169,855 6,335 4.89

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,434)





(1,423)





Accrued income and other assets 17,931





18,247





Discontinued assets 192





240





Total assets $ 188,597





$ 186,919



Liabilities















Money market deposits $ 43,195 $ 689 2.13 %

$ 42,182 $ 816 2.59 %

Other demand deposits 61,759 852 1.85

58,416 965 2.21

Savings deposits 4,377 3 0.05

4,572 3 0.06

Time deposits 11,860 288 3.25

15,816 447 3.78

Total interest-bearing deposits 121,191 1,832 2.02

120,986 2,231 2.47

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,604 44 3.71

295 9 4.26

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,335 80 3.22

2,308 75 4.35

Long-term debt (f) 10,697 469 5.85

11,643 572 6.57

Total interest-bearing liabilities 136,827 2,425 2.37

135,232 2,887 2.85

Noninterest-bearing deposits 27,506





27,807





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,194





4,447





Discontinued liabilities (f) 192





240





Total liabilities $ 168,719





$ 167,726



Equity















Total equity $ 19,878





$ 19,193





Total liabilities and equity $ 188,597





$ 186,919



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.40 %





2.04 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 3,796 2.91 %



$ 3,448 2.66 % TE adjustment (b)

24





27



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 3,772





$ 3,421





















(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $206 million and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.1 billion and $43.2 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.83% and 4.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable-equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Personnel (a) $ 815 $ 786 $ 742

$ 2,344 $ 2,127 Computer processing 116 108 105

335 319 Net occupancy 67 68 65

203 201 Business services and professional fees 46 46 44

128 132 Marketing 23 22 22

63 67 Equipment 21 22 20

62 61 Operating lease expense 6 7 9

20 30 Other expense 151 158 170

488 525 Total noninterest expense $ 1,245 $ 1,217 $ 1,177

$ 3,643 $ 3,462 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,700 17,517 17,414

17,562 17,169

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Salaries and contract labor $ 463 $ 448 $ 437

$ 1,350 $ 1,269 Incentive and stock-based compensation 212 194 190

578 516 Employee benefits 137 140 112

404 329 Severance 3 4 3

12 13 Total personnel expense $ 815 $ 786 $ 742

$ 2,344 $ 2,127

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 9/30/2026 vs.

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

6/30/2026 9/30/2025 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 66,073 $ 62,734 $ 56,791

5.3 % 16.3 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,816 13,941 13,378

(0.9) 3.3 Construction 2,919 2,896 2,817

0.8 3.6 Total commercial real estate loans 16,735 16,837 16,195

(0.6) 3.3 Commercial lease financing 1,914 1,997 2,333

(4.2) (18.0) Total commercial loans 84,722 81,568 75,319

3.9 12.5 Real estate - residential mortgage 17,868 18,178 19,008

(1.7) (6.0) Home equity loans 5,266 5,408 5,863

(2.6) (10.2) Other consumer loans 4,213 4,349 4,779

(3.1) (11.8) Credit cards 924 927 933

(0.3) (1.0) Total consumer loans 28,271 28,862 30,583

(2.0) (7.6) Total loans (b), (c) $ 112,993 $ 110,430 $ 105,902

2.3 % 6.7 %

(a) Loan balances include $203 million, $208 million, and $212 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. (b) Total loans exclude loans of $171 million at September 30, 2026, $182 million at June 30, 2026, and $216 million at September 30, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (c) Accrued interest of $464 million, $453 million, and $472 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 9/30/2026 vs.

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

6/30/2026 9/30/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 586 $ 559 $ 130

4.8 % 350.8 % Real estate - commercial mortgage 509 435 806

17.0 (36.8) Real estate - residential mortgage 64 204 62

(68.6) 3.2 Total loans held for sale $ 1,159 $ 1,198 $ 998

(3.3) % 16.1 %

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,198 $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 998 $ 530 New originations 2,525 2,099 2,034 3,356 3,471 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net 33 34 (13) (35) - Loan sales (2,577) (1,721) (2,201) (3,232) (2,956) Loan draws (payments), net (22) (89) (25) (10) (42) Valuation and other adjustments 2 (1) 4 - (5) Balance at end of period $ 1,159 $ 1,198 $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 998

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 9/30/2025

9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Average loans outstanding $ 111,585 $ 110,072 $ 106,227

$ 109,812 $ 105,439 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,446

$ 1,427 $ 1,409 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 81 84 87

255 243













Real estate - commercial mortgage 11 20 27

32 69 Real estate - construction 1 - -

1 - Total commercial real estate loans 12 20 27

33 69 Commercial lease financing - 1 -

1 2 Total commercial loans 93 105 114

289 314 Real estate - residential mortgage 1 1 -

2 1 Home equity loans 1 - -

2 1 Other consumer loans 16 14 15

45 42 Credit cards 10 11 11

31 35 Total consumer loans 28 26 26

80 79 Total loans charged off 121 131 140

369 393 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 18 9 21

37 50













Real estate - commercial mortgage 7 1 -

8 1 Real estate - construction - - -

- - Total commercial real estate loans 7 1 -

8 1 Commercial lease financing - - -

- - Total commercial loans 25 10 21

45 51 Real estate - residential mortgage 1 1 1

3 3 Home equity loans 1 - -

2 2 Other consumer loans 3 3 2

8 6 Credit cards 2 2 2

6 5 Total consumer loans 7 6 5

19 16 Total recoveries 32 16 26

64 67 Net loan charge-offs (89) (115) (114)

(305) (326) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 42 111 112

276 361 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,398 $ 1,445 $ 1,444

$ 1,398 $ 1,444













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 277 $ 296 $ 297

$ 313 $ 290 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 19 (19) (5)

(17) 2 Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 296 $ 277 $ 292

$ 296 $ 292













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,694 $ 1,722 $ 1,736

$ 1,694 $ 1,736













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.42 %

0.37 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 1.31 1.36

1.24 1.36 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.50 1.56 1.64

1.50 1.64 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 226 179 219

226 219 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 274 213 264

274 264













Discontinued operations - education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1 $ - $ 1

$ 2 $ 2 Recoveries 1 - 1

1 1 Net loan charge-offs $ - $ - $ -

$ (1) $ (1)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 89 $ 115 $ 101 $ 104 $ 114 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,398 $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,444 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,694 1,722 1,745 1,740 1,736 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.50 1.56 1.60 1.63 1.64 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 226 179 212 232 219 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 274 213 256 283 264 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 618 $ 809 $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 Nonperforming assets at period end 627 818 692 627 668 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.55 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.63

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 274 $ 358 $ 284 $ 256 $ 253











Real estate - commercial mortgage 154 256 190 157 214 Real estate - construction - - - - - Total commercial real estate loans 154 256 190 157 214 Commercial lease financing 5 6 6 7 - Total commercial loans 433 620 480 420 467 Real estate - residential mortgage 98 100 115 104 98 Home equity loans 77 79 76 80 82 Other consumer loans 4 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 6 6 7 7 7 Total consumer loans 185 189 202 195 191 Total nonperforming loans (a) 618 809 682 615 658 OREO 9 9 10 9 10 Nonperforming loans held for sale - - - 3 - Total nonperforming assets $ 627 $ 818 $ 692 $ 627 $ 668 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 79 $ 85 $ 153 $ 99 $ 110 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 153 138 137 220 254 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business 1 1 2 2 2 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.55 % 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.55 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.63

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 809 $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 165 365 253 248 210 Charge-offs (121) (131) (117) (124) (140) Loans sold (28) (33) (2) (7) (13) Payments (190) (38) (37) (124) (68) Transfers to OREO (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (16) (35) (29) (35) (26) Balance at end of period $ 618 $ 809 $ 682 $ 615 $ 658

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)













Change 3Q26 vs.

3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25

2Q26 3Q25 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 1,049 $ 1010 $ 978 $ 997 $ 991

3.9 % 5.9 % Provision for credit losses 55 26 40 32 40

111.5 37.5 Noninterest expense 716 707 693 717 677

1.3 5.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 211 210 185 188 208

0.5 1.4 Average loans and leases 32,596 33,287 33,997 34,684 35,377

(2.1) (7.9) Average deposits 87,367 87,430 87,796 87,738 87,718

(0.1) (0.4) Net loan charge-offs 47 45 40 49 49

4.4 (4.1) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.55 %

5.6 3.6 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 248 $ 253 $ 270 $ 262 $ 266

(2.0) (6.8) Return on average allocated equity 30.54 % 30.52 % 26.46 % 25.88 % 27.62 %

0.1 10.6

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 1,201 $ 1,108 $ 1,119 $ 1,197 $ 1,115

8.4 % 7.7 % Provision for credit losses 8 67 70 73 68

(88.1) (88.2) Noninterest expense 529 504 475 517 486

5.0 8.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 516 423 451 472 440

22.0 17.3 Average loans and leases 78,556 76,238 73,146 71,107 70,328

3.0 11.7 Average loans held for sale 1,425 936 958 1,140 1,224

52.2 16.4 Average deposits 60,718 58,895 58,929 60,485 58,524

3.1 3.7 Net loan charge-offs 42 71 64 53 64

(40.8) (34.4) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.21 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.36 %

(43.2) (41.7) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 379 $ 565 $ 422 $ 365 $ 402

(32.9) (5.7) Return on average allocated equity 19.45 % 16.40 % 18.10 % 18.85 % 17.87 %

18.6 8.8

TE = Taxable-equivalent

Selected Items Impact on Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Pretax(a) After-tax at marginal rate(a) Quarter to date results Amount Net Income EPS(b), (d) Three months ended September 30, 2026





No items $ - $ - $ - Three months ended June 30, 2026





No items - - - Three months ended March 31, 2026





No items - - - Three months ended December 31, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 21 16 0.01 Three months ended September 30, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 5 4 -







Year to date results





Nine months ended September 30, 2026





No items $ - $ - $ - Nine months ended September 30, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 5 4 -









(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact. (b) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis. (c) In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC. (d) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE KeyCorp