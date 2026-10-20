Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Lithium vor 2022. Kernkraft vor dem Comeback. Tiefseebergbau jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
20.10.26 | 13:17
17,820 Euro
+0,20 % +0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,73518,13014:48
17,74018,09014:47
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keycorp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Net Income Of $537 Million, Or $0.51 Per Diluted Common Share; Diluted Eps Increased 24% Year-over-year

Record revenue of $2.04 billion, up 8% year-over-year and 4% sequentially

Net interest margin of 2.95%, up 20 basis points year-over-year and 6 basis points sequentially

Deposit growth outpaced loan growth - average deposits increased $3.6 billion sequentially while average loans held for investment increased $1.5 billion

Investment banking and debt placement fees up 27% sequentially

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.1%(a); repurchased $320 million of common shares during the quarter

Generated a return on tangible common equity(b) exceeding 15%

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced third quarter of 2026 net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $537 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share. For the second quarter of 2026, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $472 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. For the third quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $454 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $450 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share(b). The third quarter of 2025 included a $4 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(c).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of Key's relationship-driven franchise, the disciplined execution of our strategy, and the momentum we are building across the business. We delivered record revenue and record pre-provision net revenue(b), while generating a return on tangible common equity exceeding 15%(b). These results reinforce our confidence in achieving and sustaining a return on tangible common equity of 15%+ by the end of 2027.

Our performance this quarter demonstrates the power of our balanced business model. Average deposit balances increased $3.6 billion sequentially, supporting continued net interest margin expansion. Our capital markets team delivered strong results with investment banking and debt placement fees increasing 27% sequentially. Concurrently, we maintained our disciplined approach to risk management, evidenced by broad-based improvement in credit quality metrics, including lower net charge-offs and nonperforming assets.

Client engagement remains strong, supported by a constructive economic environment and continued confidence among the businesses and communities we serve. We continue to see opportunities to deepen client relationships, capture additional share of wallet, and drive sustainable growth across the franchise. Key is well positioned to perform across a broad range of economic scenarios, supported by our solid capital levels, strong liquidity profile, and well-diversified business mix.

The ongoing investments we have made in teammates and technology are translating into stronger performance today while concurrently positioning us for greater value in the future. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing with discipline, capturing the significant organic growth opportunities across our franchise, and delivering significant value for all our stakeholders."

(a)

September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.

(b)

The table entitled"GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

See table on page 24 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.

Selected Financial Highlights















Dollars in millions, except per share data





Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 537

$ 472

$ 454


13.8 %

18.3 %

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share - assuming dilution

0.51

0.44

0.41


15.9

24.4

Book value at period end

15.01

16.19

15.86


(7.3)

(5.4)

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

15.11 %

12.89 %

12.51 %


222 bps

260 bps

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.21

1.08

1.04


13

17

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

11.1

11.2

11.8


(10)

(70)

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.95

2.89

2.75


6

20









(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable-equivalent

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS














Revenue














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Net interest income

$ 1,300

$ 1,250

$ 1,184


4.0 %

9.8 %

Noninterest income

744

706

702


5.4

6.0

Total revenue

2,044

1,956

1,886


4.5 %

8.4 %

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

8

9


0.0 %

(11.1) %

Total revenue (TE) (a)

$ 2,052

$ 1,964

$ 1,895


4.5 %

8.3 %








Net interest income (TE) (a)

$ 1,308

$ 1,258

$ 1,193


4.0 %

9.6 %








(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

TE = Taxable-equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.95%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $115 million, and the net interest margin increased by 20 basis points. These increases reflect a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher yielding investments, an expanding balance sheet, and a continued strategic shift towards higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on repricing earning assets.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $50 million, and the net interest margin increased by 6 basis points. These increases reflect growth in commercial and industrial loans and higher deposit balances, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments, and the impact of higher interest rates on repricing earning assets. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Investment banking and debt placement fees

$ 214

$ 169

$ 184


26.6 %

16.3 %

Trust and investment services income

165

159

150


3.8

10.0

Cards and payments income

93

94

86


(1.1)

8.1

Service charges on deposit accounts

79

77

75


2.6

5.3

Corporate services income

72

80

72


(10.0)

-

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

53

49

73


8.2

(27.4)

Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

33

35


6.1

-

Consumer mortgage income

14

17

14


(17.6)

-

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

9

10

11


(10.0)

(18.2)

Other income

9

15

8


(40.0)

12.5

Net securities gains (losses)

1

3

(6)


(66.7)

N/M

Total noninterest income

$ 744

$ 706

$ 702


5.4 %

6.0 %








N/M = Not Meaningful

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $42 million. The increase was driven by a $30 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $15 million increase in trust and investment services income, and a $7 million increase in cards and payments income. These were partially offset by a $20 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, noninterest income increased by $38 million. The increase was driven by a $45 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, and a $6 million increase in trust and investment services income. These were partially offset by an $8 million decrease in corporate services income and a $6 million decrease in other income.

Noninterest Expense














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Personnel expense

$ 815

$ 786

$ 742


3.7 %

9.8 %

Computer processing

116

108

105


7.4

10.5

Net occupancy

67

68

65


(1.5)

3.1

Business services and professional fees

46

46

44


-

4.5

Marketing

23

22

22


4.5

4.5

Equipment

21

22

20


(4.5)

5.0

Operating lease expense

6

7

9


(14.3)

(33.3)

Other expense

151

158

170


(4.4)

(11.2)

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,245

$ 1,217

$ 1,177


2.3 %

5.8 %








Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $68 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $73 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to continued investments in people, employee benefits, and incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth. These were partially offset by a $19 million decrease in other expense, despite a $5 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment in the third quarter of 2025.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased by $28 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $29 million increase in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation and continued investments in people. These were partially offset by a $7 million decrease in other expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS














Average Loans














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Commercial and industrial (a)

$ 64,421

$ 62,134

$ 56,571


3.7 %

13.9 %

Other commercial loans

18,656

18,844

18,826


(1.0)

(0.9)

Total consumer loans

28,508

29,094

30,830


(2.0)

(7.5)

Total loans

$ 111,585

$ 110,072

$ 106,227


1.4 %

5.0 %








(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $204 million, $209 million, and $214 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Average loans held for investment were $111.6 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $5.4 billion compared to the third quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $7.7 billion, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflecting continued run-off across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, average loans held for investment increased by $1.5 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.1 billion, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $586 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.

Average Deposits














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Non-time deposits

$ 139,125

$ 135,828

$ 135,135


2.4 %

3.0 %

Time deposits

12,050

11,749

15,239


2.6

(20.9)

Total deposits

$ 151,175

$ 147,577

$ 150,374


2.4 %

0.5 %








Cost of total deposits

1.66 %

1.63 %

1.97 %


3 bps

(31) bps








Average deposits totaled $151.2 billion for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $801 million compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in demand deposits and money market deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 39 basis points to 2.04%, while the overall cost of deposits declined 31 basis points to 1.66%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2026, average deposits increased by $3.6 billion. The increase was primarily driven by growth in demand deposits and money market deposits, as well as an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 3 basis points, and the overall cost of deposits increased 3 basis points.

ASSET QUALITY














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Net loan charge-offs

$ 89

$ 115

$ 114


(22.6) %

(21.9) %

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.32 %

0.42 %

0.42 %


(10) bps

(10) bps

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 618

$ 809

$ 658


(23.6) %

(6.1) %

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

0.55 %

0.73 %

0.62 %


(18) bps

(7) bps

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 627

$ 818

$ 668


(23.3) %

(6.1) %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets

0.55 %

0.74 %

0.63 %


(19) bps

(8) bps

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,398

$ 1,445

$ 1,444


(3.3) %

(3.2) %

Allowance for credit losses

1,694

1,722

1,736


(1.6) %

(2.4) %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50 %

1.56 %

1.64 %


(6) bps

(14) bps

Provision for credit losses

$ 61

$ 92

$ 107


(33.7) %

(43.0) %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

226 %

179 %

219 %


N/M

N/M

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

274

213

264


N/M

N/M








N/M = Not Meaningful

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $89 million, or 0.32% of average total loans. These results compare to $114 million, or 0.42%, for the third quarter of 2025, and $115 million, or 0.42%, for the second quarter of 2026.

Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.50% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.64% at September 30, 2025, and 1.56% at June 30, 2026. Provision for credit losses were $61 million, compared to $107 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $92 million for the second quarter of 2026.

At September 30, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $618 million, which represented 0.55% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.62% at September 30, 2025, and 0.73% at June 30, 2026. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026, totaled $627 million, and represented 0.55% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.63% at September 30, 2025, and 0.74% at June 30, 2026.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2026.

Capital Ratios









9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

11.1 %

11.2 %

11.8 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.3

12.8

13.5

Total risk-based capital (a)

14.3

14.9

15.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

6.9

7.7

8.1

Leverage (a)

9.9

10.3

10.4





(a)

September 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding













In thousands





Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

1,072,035

1,087,293

1,112,453


(1.4) %

(3.6) %

Share repurchases

(14,184)

(15,531)

-


(8.7)

N/M

Shares issued/reissued under employee compensation plans (net of

cancellations and returns)

325

273

499


19.0

(34.9)


Shares outstanding at end of period

1,058,176

1,072,035

1,112,952


(1.3) %

(4.9) %









N/M = Not Meaningful

During the third quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. Shares outstanding decreased 1.3% from the second quarter of 2026, driven by $320 million of common share repurchases.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments















Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.



3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)







Consumer Bank

$ 1,049

$ 1,010

$ 991


3.9 %

5.9 %

Commercial Bank

1,201

1,108

1,115


8.4

7.7

Other (a)

(198)

(154)

(211)


(28.6)

6.2


Total

$ 2,052

$ 1,964

$ 1,895


4.5 %

8.3 %









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key







Consumer Bank

$ 211

$ 210

$ 208


0.5 %

1.4 %

Commercial Bank

516

423

440


22.0

17.3

Other (a)

(148)

(125)

(158)


(18.4)

6.3


Total

$ 579

$ 508

$ 490


14.0 %

18.2 %









(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing differences. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable-equivalent

Consumer Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$ 793

$ 757

$ 748


4.8 %

6.0 %

Noninterest income

256

253

243


1.2

5.3

Total revenue (TE)

1,049

1,010

991


3.9

5.9

Provision for credit losses

55

26

40


111.5

37.5

Noninterest expense

716

707

677


1.3

5.8

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

278

277

274


0.4

1.5

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

67

67

66


-

1.5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 211

$ 210

$ 208


0.5 %

1.4 %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$ 32,596

$ 33,287

$ 35,377


(2.1) %

(7.9) %

Total assets

35,952

36,690

38,421


(2.0)

(6.4)

Deposits

87,367

87,430

87,718


(0.1)

(0.4)








Assets under management at period end

$ 74,453

$ 74,204

$ 67,855


0.3 %

9.7 %








TE = Taxable-equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$ 139

$ 135

$ 124


3.0 %

12.1 %

Service charges on deposit accounts

34

33

36


3.0

(5.6)

Cards and payments income

60

60

60


-

-

Consumer mortgage income

14

16

14


(12.5)

-

Other noninterest income

9

9

9


-

-

Total noninterest income

$ 256

$ 253

$ 243


1.2 %

5.3 %








Average deposit balances







Money market deposits

$ 36,874

$ 36,116

$ 35,278


2.1 %

4.5 %

Demand deposits

22,540

22,861

22,607


(1.4)

(0.3)

Savings deposits

4,143

4,238

4,291


(2.2)

(3.4)

Time deposits

9,539

10,102

11,110


(5.6)

(14.1)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

14,271

14,113

14,432


1.1

(1.1)

Total deposits

$ 87,367

$ 87,430

$ 87,718


(0.1) %

(0.4) %








Other data







Branches

935

939

942




Automated teller machines

1,088

1,107

1,152











Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q26 vs. 3Q25)

  • Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $211 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $208 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $45 million, or 6.0%
  • Average loans and leases decreased $2.8 billion, or 7.9%, reflective of the continued run-off across all consumer loan categories
  • Average deposits decreased $351 million, or 0.4%, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits
  • Provision for credit losses increased $15 million, primarily reflecting a reserve build as a result of economic conditions
  • Noninterest income increased $13 million, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income
  • Noninterest expense increased $39 million, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense

Commercial Bank














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$ 748

$ 697

$ 686


7.3 %

9.0 %

Noninterest income

453

411

429


10.2

5.6

Total revenue (TE)

1,201

1,108

1,115


8.4

7.7

Provision for credit losses

8

67

68


(88.1)

(88.2)

Noninterest expense

529

504

486


5.0

8.8

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

664

537

561


23.6

18.4

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

148

114

121


29.8

22.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 516

$ 423

$ 440


22.0 %

17.3 %








Average balances







Loans and leases

$ 78,556

$ 76,238

$ 70,328


3.0 %

11.7 %

Loans held for sale

1,425

936

1,224


52.2

16.4

Total assets

89,221

85,769

79,859


4.0

11.7

Deposits

60,718

58,895

58,524


3.1

3.7








TE = Taxable-equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data














Dollars in millions





Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Noninterest income







Investment banking and debt placement fees

$ 214

$ 169

$ 184


26.6 %

16.3 %

Trust and investment services income

26

24

26


8.3

-

Cards and payments income

28

29

21


(3.4)

33.3

Service charges on deposit accounts

45

44

38


2.3

18.4

Corporate services income

70

78

70


(10.3)

-

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

52

49

73


6.1

(28.8)

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

9

10

10


(10.0)

(10.0)

Other noninterest income

9

8

7


12.5

28.6

Total noninterest income

$ 453

$ 411

$ 429


10.2 %

5.6 %








Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q26 vs. 3Q25)

  • Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $516 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $440 million from the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $62 million, or 9.0%
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $8.2 billion, or 11.7%, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans
  • Average deposit balances increased $2.2 billion, reflecting higher client deposit balances
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $60 million, driven by a reserve release reflective of portfolio changes and lower net charge-offs
  • Noninterest income increased $24 million, primarily driven by higher investment banking and debt placement fees, and service charges on deposit accounts
  • Noninterest expense increased $43 million, driven by an increase in personnel expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion at September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 8:00 a.m. ET, on October 20, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through October 20, 2027.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

*****

KeyCorp
Third Quarter 2026
Financial Supplement

Page


12

Basis of Presentation

13

Financial Highlights

15

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

17

Consolidated Balance Sheets

18

Consolidated Statements of Income

18

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

21

Noninterest Expense

21

Personnel Expense

21

Loan Composition

21

Loans Held for Sale Composition

22

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

22

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

23

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

23

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

24

Line of Business Results

24

Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.

Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$ 1,308

$ 1,258

$ 1,193


Noninterest income

744

706

702



Total revenue (TE)

2,052

1,964

1,895


Provision for credit losses

61

92

107


Noninterest expense

1,245

1,217

1,177


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

579

508

490


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

1

(1)


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

579

509

489








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

537

472

454


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

1

(1)


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

537

473

453

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.41


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

0.51

0.44

0.41


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

0.51

0.44

0.41


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)

0.51

0.44

0.41








Cash dividends declared

0.205

0.205

0.205


Book value at period end

15.01

16.19

15.86


Tangible book value at period end

12.35

13.62

13.38


Market price at period end

20.07

23.05

18.69

Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets

1.21 %

1.08 %

1.04 %


Return on average common equity

12.61

10.85

10.49


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

15.11

12.89

12.51


Net interest margin (TE)

2.95

2.89

2.75


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.6

61.9

61.8


From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets

1.20 %

1.08 %

1.04 %


Return on average common equity

12.61

10.87

10.47


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

15.11

12.91

12.48


Net interest margin (TE)

2.95

2.89

2.74


Loan to deposit (c)

74.3

73.0

71.0

Capital ratios at period end





Key shareholders' equity to assets

9.2 %

10.3 %

10.7 %


Key common shareholders' equity to assets

8.2

9.1

9.4


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

6.9

7.7

8.1


Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

11.1

11.2

11.8


Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

12.3

12.8

13.5


Total risk-based capital (d)

14.3

14.9

15.8


Leverage (d)

9.9

10.3

10.4

Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs

$ 89

$ 115

$ 114


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.32 %

0.42 %

0.42 %


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,398

$ 1,445

$ 1,444


Allowance for credit losses

1,694

1,722

1,736


Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.24 %

1.31 %

1.36 %


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50

1.56

1.64


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

226

179

219


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

274

213

264


Nonperforming loans at period-end

$ 618

$ 809

$ 658


Nonperforming assets at period-end

627

818

668


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

0.55 %

0.73 %

0.62 %


Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

0.55

0.74

0.63

Trust assets





Assets under management

$ 74,453

$ 74,204

$ 67,855

Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees

17,700

17,517

17,414


Branches

935

939

942


Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$ 8

$ 8

$ 9

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

September 30, 2026, ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights (continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Summary of operations




Net interest income (TE)

$ 3,796

$ 3,448


Noninterest income

2,173

2,060


Total revenue (TE)

5,969

5,508


Provision for credit losses

259

363


Noninterest expense

3,643

3,462


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,609

1,319


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,610

1,319






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

1,495

1,211


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,496

1,211

Per common share




Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 1.39

$ 1.10


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

1.39

1.10


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

1.39

1.09


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)

1.39

1.09


Cash dividends paid

0.62

0.62

Performance ratios




From continuing operations:




Return on average total assets

1.14 %

0.94 %


Return on average common equity

11.48

9.70


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.65

11.63


Net interest margin (TE)

2.91

2.66


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

60.9

62.6


From consolidated operations:




Return on average total assets

1.14 %

0.94 %


Return on average common equity

11.49

9.70


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

13.66

11.63


Net interest margin (TE)

2.90

2.66

Asset quality - from continuing operations




Net loan charge-offs

$ 305

$ 326


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.37 %

0.41 %

Other data




Average full-time equivalent employees

17,562

17,169


Taxable-equivalent adjustment

24

27

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.

Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this measure provides useful information in light of the potential for change in the regulatory capital framework.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.


Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 1,300

$ 1,250

$ 1,184


$ 3,772

$ 3,421

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

8

8

9


24

27

Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A)

$ 1,308

$ 1,258

$ 1,193


$ 3,796

$ 3,448








Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B)

$ 537

$ 473

$ 453


$ 1,496

$ 1,211








Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 19,307

$ 19,947

$ 19,664


$ 19,878

$ 19,193

Less: Average intangible assets

2,796

2,756

2,767


2,770

2,772

Average preferred stock

2,409

2,500

2,500


2,469

2,500

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C)

$ 14,102

$ 14,691

$ 14,397


$ 14,639

$ 13,921








Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 17,809

$ 19,798

$ 20,102




Less: Intangible assets

2,814

2,755

2,765




Preferred stock (a)

1,927

2,446

2,446




Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D)

$ 13,068

$ 14,597

$ 14,891











Total assets (GAAP)

$ 193,102

$ 191,317

$ 187,409




Less: Intangible assets

2,814

2,755

2,765




Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E)

$ 190,288

$ 188,562

$ 184,644











Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E)

6.87 %

7.74 %

8.06 %




Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C)

15.11 %

12.91 %

12.48 %


13.66 %

11.63 %








Common equity tier 1 (F)

$ 17,037

$ 17,016

$ 17,050




Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss)

(3,224)

(2,154)

(2,176)




Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b)

$ 13,813

$ 14,862

$ 14,874











Risk-weighted assets (H) (c)

$ 153,761

$ 152,068

$ 144,428




Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c)

11.1 %

11.2 %

11.8 %




Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c)

9.0

9.8

10.3




GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

(GAAP) (I)

$ 537

$ 472

$ 454


$ 1,495

$ 1,211

Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d)

-

-

(4)


-

(4)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders,

excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J)

$ 537

$ 472

$ 450


$ 1,495

$ 1,207








Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C)

15.11 %

12.89 %

12.51 %


13.65 %

11.63 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding

selected items (non-GAAP) (J/C)

15.11

12.89

12.40


13.65

11.59








Noninterest income (GAAP) (K)

$ 744

$ 706

$ 702


$ 2,173

$ 2,060

Plus: Selected items (d)

-

-

-


-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L)

$ 744

$ 706

$ 702


$ 2,173

$ 2,060








Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M)

$ 1,245

$ 1,217

$ 1,177


$ 3,643

$ 3,462

Less: Intangible asset amortization

2

2

5


6

15

Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N)

$ 1,243

$ 1,215

$ 1,172


$ 3,637

$ 3,447

Plus: Selected items (d) (O)

-

-

5


-

5

Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P)

$ 1,243

$ 1,215

$ 1,177


$ 3,637

$ 3,452








Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O)

$ 1,245

$ 1,217

$ 1,182


$ 3,643

$ 3,467








Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q)

$ 2,052

$ 1,964

$ 1,895


$ 5,969

$ 5,508

Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L)

2,052

1,964

1,895


5,969

5,508

Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q)

60.58 %

61.86 %

61.85 %


60.93 %

62.58 %

Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q)

60.58

61.86

62.11


60.93

62.67








Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M)

$ 807

$ 747

$ 718


$ 2,326

$ 2,046

Plus: Selected items (d)

-

-

(5)


-

(5)

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$ 807

$ 747

$ 713


$ 2,326

$ 2,041








Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

(GAAP)

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.41


$ 1.39

$ 1.09

Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d)

-

-

-


-

-

Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders -

adjusted (non-GAAP) (e)

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.41


$ 1.39

$ 1.09








(a)

Net of capital surplus.

(b)

Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension.

(c)

Amounts and ratios as of September 30, 2026 are estimated.

(d)

Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 24.

(e)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable-equivalent

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions)










9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025

Assets





Loans

$ 112,993

$ 110,430

$ 105,902


Loans held for sale

1,159

1,198

998


Securities available for sale

36,311

38,459

40,456


Held-to-maturity securities

9,612

9,515

7,509


Trading account assets

925

936

972


Short-term investments

12,973

12,416

13,334


Other investments

1,281

1,230

921



Total earning assets

175,254

174,184

170,092


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,398)

(1,445)

(1,444)


Cash and due from banks

1,540

1,711

1,938


Premises and equipment

636

620

606


Goodwill

2,803

2,752

2,752


Other intangible assets

11

3

13


Corporate-owned life insurance

4,461

4,456

4,428


Accrued income and other assets

9,617

8,848

8,803


Discontinued assets

178

188

221



Total assets

$ 193,102

$ 191,317

$ 187,409







Liabilities





Deposits in domestic offices:






Interest-bearing deposits

$ 125,594

$ 122,196

$ 122,425



Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,220

30,893

28,340



Total deposits

153,814

153,089

150,765


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

49

5

10


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

5,185

3,680

1,339


Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,772

3,778

4,276


Long-term debt

11,473

10,967

10,917



Total liabilities

175,293

171,519

167,307







Equity





Preferred stock

1,975

2,500

2,500


Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257


Capital surplus

6,057

6,014

6,002


Retained earnings

16,194

15,873

15,111


Treasury stock, at cost

(3,809)

(3,492)

(2,619)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,865)

(2,354)

(2,149)



Key shareholders' equity

17,809

19,798

20,102

Total liabilities and equity

$ 193,102

$ 191,317

$ 187,409







Common shares outstanding (000)

1,058,176

1,072,035

1,112,952

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Nine months ended




9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Interest income








Loans

$ 1,511

$ 1,463

$ 1,466


$ 4,390

$ 4,310


Loans held for sale

22

15

18


51

43


Securities available for sale

373

367

408


1,110

1,211


Held-to-maturity securities

98

95

64


279

188


Trading account assets

12

10

11


33

44


Short-term investments

107

101

156


311

487


Other investments

10

8

8


23

25



Total interest income

2,133

2,059

2,131


6,197

6,308

Interest expense








Deposits

634

600

748


1,832

2,231


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

11

19

4


44

9


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

25

35

14


80

75


Long-term debt

163

155

181


469

572



Total interest expense

833

809

947


2,425

2,887

Net interest income

1,300

1,250

1,184


3,772

3,421

Provision for credit losses

61

92

107


259

363

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,239

1,158

1,077


3,513

3,058

Noninterest income








Investment banking and debt placement fees

214

169

184


580

537


Trust and investment services income

165

159

150


481

435


Cards and payments income

93

94

86


273

253


Service charges on deposit accounts

79

77

75


233

217


Corporate services income

72

80

72


223

213


Commercial mortgage servicing fees

53

49

73


164

219


Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

33

35


102

100


Consumer mortgage income

14

17

14


44

42


Operating lease income and other leasing gains

9

10

11


27

34


Other income

9

15

8


42

16


Net securities gains (losses)

1

3

(6)


4

(6)



Total noninterest income

744

706

702


2,173

2,060

Noninterest expense








Personnel

815

786

742


2,344

2,127


Computer processing

116

108

105


335

319


Net occupancy

67

68

65


203

201


Business services and professional fees

46

46

44


128

132


Marketing

23

22

22


63

67


Equipment

21

22

20


62

61


Operating lease expense

6

7

9


20

30


Other expense

151

158

170


488

525



Total noninterest expense

1,245

1,217

1,177


3,643

3,462

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

738

647

602


2,043

1,656


Income taxes (benefit)

159

139

112


434

337

Income (loss) from continuing operations

579

508

490


1,609

1,319


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

1

(1)


1

-

Net income (loss)

$ 579

$ 509

$ 489


$ 1,610

$ 1,319










Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 537

$ 472

$ 454


$ 1,495

$ 1,211

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

537

473

453


1,496

1,211

Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.41


$ 1.39

$ 1.10

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

0.51

0.44

0.41


1.39

1.10

Per common share - assuming dilution







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 0.51

$ 0.44

$ 0.41


$ 1.39

$ 1.09

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

0.51

0.44

0.41


1.39

1.09










Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.205

$ 0.205

$ 0.205


$ 0.615

$ 0.615










Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

1,054,951

1,071,229

1,100,830


1,070,808

1,099,520


Effect of common share options and other stock awards

9,315

8,779

9,845


9,395

8,864

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)

1,064,266

1,080,008

1,110,675


1,080,203

1,108,384

(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2026


Second Quarter 2026


Third Quarter 2025



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets













Loans: (b), (c)













Commercial and industrial (d)

$ 64,421

$ 942

5.82 %


$ 62,134

$ 896

5.78 %


$ 56,571

$ 858

6.02 %


Real estate - commercial mortgage

13,781

201

5.80


13,911

197

5.68


13,697

208

6.02


Real estate - construction

2,938

48

6.49


2,816

46

6.53


2,744

48

6.96


Commercial lease financing

1,937

19

3.87


2,117

20

3.77


2,385

22

3.62


Total commercial loans

83,077

1,210

5.79


80,978

1,159

5.73


75,397

1,136

5.98


Real estate - residential mortgage

17,988

152

3.37


18,305

153

3.35


19,140

160

3.34


Home equity loans

5,330

72

5.37


5,470

73

5.33


5,934

84

5.65


Other consumer loans

4,278

56

5.20


4,410

57

5.18


4,825

63

5.17


Credit cards

912

29

12.94


909

29

12.67


931

32

13.50


Total consumer loans

28,508

309

4.33


29,094

312

4.29


30,830

339

4.38


Total loans

111,585

1,519

5.42


110,072

1,471

5.35


106,227

1,475

5.51


Loans held for sale

1,523

22

5.70


1,085

15

5.68


1,291

18

5.81


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

37,960

373

3.64


38,518

367

3.58


40,310

408

3.77


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

9,488

98

4.13


9,425

95

4.05


7,168

64

3.59


Trading account assets

795

12

5.78


797

10

5.30


922

11

4.61


Short-term investments

11,198

107

3.80


10,705

101

3.79


13,463

156

4.60


Other investments (e)

1,216

10

3.33


1,214

8

2.66


966

8

3.29


Total earning assets

173,765

2,141

4.82


171,816

2,067

4.75


170,347

2,140

4.92


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,441)




(1,442)




(1,443)




Accrued income and other assets

18,295




17,926




18,234




Discontinued assets

182




192




227




Total assets

$ 190,801




$ 188,492




$ 187,365



Liabilities













Money market deposits

$ 43,996

$ 241

2.17 %


$ 42,843

$ 225

2.11 %


$ 41,953

$ 265

2.51 %


Demand deposits

62,773

293

1.85


61,013

280

1.84


60,597

346

2.26


Savings deposits

4,348

1

0.06


4,406

1

0.04


4,478

1

0.05


Time deposits

12,050

99

3.28


11,749

94

3.21


15,239

136

3.54


Total interest-bearing deposits

123,167

634

2.04


120,011

600

2.01


122,267

748

2.43


Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under repurchase agreements

1,275

11

3.74


2,002

19

3.71


368

4

4.32


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3,233

25

3.10


4,179

35

3.33


1,372

14

3.91


Long-term debt (f)

11,198

163

5.77


10,694

155

5.84


11,071

181

6.53


Total interest-bearing liabilities

138,873

833

2.38


136,886

809

2.37


135,078

947

2.78


Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,008




27,566




28,107




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,431




3,901




4,289




Discontinued liabilities (f)

182




192




227




Total liabilities

$ 171,494




$ 168,545




$ 167,701



Equity













Total equity

$ 19,307




$ 19,947




$ 19,664




Total liabilities and equity

$ 190,801




$ 188,492




$ 187,365



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.44 %




2.38 %




2.14 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$ 1,308

2.95 %



$ 1,258

2.89 %



$ 1,193

2.75 %

TE adjustment (b)


8




8




9



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$ 1,300




$ 1,250




$ 1,184


(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $204 million, $209 million, and $214 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(e)

Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $40.8 billion, $41.0 billion, and $43.1 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.93%, 3.81%, and 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(f)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable-equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2026


Nine months ended September 30, 2025



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets









Loans: (b), (c)









Commercial and industrial (d)

$ 61,921

$ 2,681

5.78 %


$ 55,317

$ 2,496

6.03 %


Real estate - commercial mortgage

13,864

596

5.75


13,359

600

6.00


Real estate - construction

2,853

139

6.51


2,840

147

6.92


Commercial lease financing

2,088

60

3.82


2,520

68

3.58


Total commercial loans

80,726

3,476

5.75


74,036

3,311

5.98


Real estate - residential mortgage

18,293

460

3.36


19,439

487

3.34


Home equity loans

5,468

219

5.35


6,090

256

5.63


Other consumer loans

4,415

171

5.18


4,951

189

5.09


Credit cards

910

88

12.95


923

94

13.66


Total consumer loans

29,086

938

4.31


31,403

1,026

4.36


Total loans

109,812

4,414

5.37


105,439

4,337

5.50


Loans held for sale

1,235

51

5.48


960

43

6.03


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

38,622

1,110

3.60


40,118

1,211

3.74


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

9,239

279

4.03


7,160

188

3.50


Trading account assets

818

33

5.34


1,158

44

5.08


Short-term investments

11,013

311

3.78


14,048

487

4.63


Other investments (e)

1,169

23

2.68


972

25

3.47


Total earning assets

171,908

6,221

4.76


169,855

6,335

4.89


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,434)




(1,423)




Accrued income and other assets

17,931




18,247




Discontinued assets

192




240




Total assets

$ 188,597




$ 186,919



Liabilities









Money market deposits

$ 43,195

$ 689

2.13 %


$ 42,182

$ 816

2.59 %


Other demand deposits

61,759

852

1.85


58,416

965

2.21


Savings deposits

4,377

3

0.05


4,572

3

0.06


Time deposits

11,860

288

3.25


15,816

447

3.78


Total interest-bearing deposits

121,191

1,832

2.02


120,986

2,231

2.47


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,604

44

3.71


295

9

4.26


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3,335

80

3.22


2,308

75

4.35


Long-term debt (f)

10,697

469

5.85


11,643

572

6.57


Total interest-bearing liabilities

136,827

2,425

2.37


135,232

2,887

2.85


Noninterest-bearing deposits

27,506




27,807




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,194




4,447




Discontinued liabilities (f)

192




240




Total liabilities

$ 168,719




$ 167,726



Equity









Total equity

$ 19,878




$ 19,193




Total liabilities and equity

$ 188,597




$ 186,919



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.40 %




2.04 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$ 3,796

2.91 %



$ 3,448

2.66 %

TE adjustment (b)


24




27



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$ 3,772




$ 3,421











(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $206 million and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(e)

Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.1 billion and $43.2 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.83% and 4.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(f)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable-equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Personnel (a)

$ 815

$ 786

$ 742


$ 2,344

$ 2,127

Computer processing

116

108

105


335

319

Net occupancy

67

68

65


203

201

Business services and professional fees

46

46

44


128

132

Marketing

23

22

22


63

67

Equipment

21

22

20


62

61

Operating lease expense

6

7

9


20

30

Other expense

151

158

170


488

525

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,245

$ 1,217

$ 1,177


$ 3,643

$ 3,462

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

17,700

17,517

17,414


17,562

17,169

(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Salaries and contract labor

$ 463

$ 448

$ 437


$ 1,350

$ 1,269

Incentive and stock-based compensation

212

194

190


578

516

Employee benefits

137

140

112


404

329

Severance

3

4

3


12

13

Total personnel expense

$ 815

$ 786

$ 742


$ 2,344

$ 2,127

Loan Composition

(Dollars in millions)











Change 9/30/2026 vs.


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


6/30/2026

9/30/2025

Commercial and industrial (a)

$ 66,073

$ 62,734

$ 56,791


5.3 %

16.3 %

Commercial real estate:







Commercial mortgage

13,816

13,941

13,378


(0.9)

3.3

Construction

2,919

2,896

2,817


0.8

3.6

Total commercial real estate loans

16,735

16,837

16,195


(0.6)

3.3

Commercial lease financing

1,914

1,997

2,333


(4.2)

(18.0)

Total commercial loans

84,722

81,568

75,319


3.9

12.5

Real estate - residential mortgage

17,868

18,178

19,008


(1.7)

(6.0)

Home equity loans

5,266

5,408

5,863


(2.6)

(10.2)

Other consumer loans

4,213

4,349

4,779


(3.1)

(11.8)

Credit cards

924

927

933


(0.3)

(1.0)

Total consumer loans

28,271

28,862

30,583


(2.0)

(7.6)

Total loans (b), (c)

$ 112,993

$ 110,430

$ 105,902


2.3 %

6.7 %

(a)

Loan balances include $203 million, $208 million, and $212 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(b)

Total loans exclude loans of $171 million at September 30, 2026, $182 million at June 30, 2026, and $216 million at September 30, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(c)

Accrued interest of $464 million, $453 million, and $472 million at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(Dollars in millions)













Change 9/30/2026 vs.


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


6/30/2026

9/30/2025

Commercial and industrial

$ 586

$ 559

$ 130


4.8 %

350.8 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage

509

435

806


17.0

(36.8)

Real estate - residential mortgage

64

204

62


(68.6)

3.2

Total loans held for sale

$ 1,159

$ 1,198

$ 998


(3.3) %

16.1 %

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(Dollars in millions)








3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,198

$ 876

$ 1,077

$ 998

$ 530

New originations

2,525

2,099

2,034

3,356

3,471

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

33

34

(13)

(35)

-

Loan sales

(2,577)

(1,721)

(2,201)

(3,232)

(2,956)

Loan draws (payments), net

(22)

(89)

(25)

(10)

(42)

Valuation and other adjustments

2

(1)

4

-

(5)

Balance at end of period

$ 1,159

$ 1,198

$ 876

$ 1,077

$ 998

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Nine months ended


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

9/30/2025


9/30/2026

9/30/2025

Average loans outstanding

$ 111,585

$ 110,072

$ 106,227


$ 109,812

$ 105,439

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

$ 1,445

$ 1,449

$ 1,446


$ 1,427

$ 1,409

Loans charged off:







Commercial and industrial

81

84

87


255

243








Real estate - commercial mortgage

11

20

27


32

69

Real estate - construction

1

-

-


1

-

Total commercial real estate loans

12

20

27


33

69

Commercial lease financing

-

1

-


1

2

Total commercial loans

93

105

114


289

314

Real estate - residential mortgage

1

1

-


2

1

Home equity loans

1

-

-


2

1

Other consumer loans

16

14

15


45

42

Credit cards

10

11

11


31

35

Total consumer loans

28

26

26


80

79

Total loans charged off

121

131

140


369

393

Recoveries:







Commercial and industrial

18

9

21


37

50








Real estate - commercial mortgage

7

1

-


8

1

Real estate - construction

-

-

-


-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

7

1

-


8

1

Commercial lease financing

-

-

-


-

-

Total commercial loans

25

10

21


45

51

Real estate - residential mortgage

1

1

1


3

3

Home equity loans

1

-

-


2

2

Other consumer loans

3

3

2


8

6

Credit cards

2

2

2


6

5

Total consumer loans

7

6

5


19

16

Total recoveries

32

16

26


64

67

Net loan charge-offs

(89)

(115)

(114)


(305)

(326)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

42

111

112


276

361

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$ 1,398

$ 1,445

$ 1,444


$ 1,398

$ 1,444








Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

$ 277

$ 296

$ 297


$ 313

$ 290

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

19

(19)

(5)


(17)

2

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$ 296

$ 277

$ 292


$ 296

$ 292








Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$ 1,694

$ 1,722

$ 1,736


$ 1,694

$ 1,736








Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.32 %

0.42 %

0.42 %


0.37 %

0.41 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.24

1.31

1.36


1.24

1.36

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50

1.56

1.64


1.50

1.64

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

226

179

219


226

219

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

274

213

264


274

264








Discontinued operations - education lending business:







Loans charged off

$ 1

$ -

$ 1


$ 2

$ 2

Recoveries

1

-

1


1

1

Net loan charge-offs

$ -

$ -

$ -


$ (1)

$ (1)

(a)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

Net loan charge-offs

$ 89

$ 115

$ 101

$ 104

$ 114

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.32 %

0.42 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.42 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,398

$ 1,445

$ 1,449

$ 1,427

$ 1,444

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,694

1,722

1,745

1,740

1,736

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.24 %

1.31 %

1.33 %

1.34 %

1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.50

1.56

1.60

1.63

1.64

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

226

179

212

232

219

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

274

213

256

283

264

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 618

$ 809

$ 682

$ 615

$ 658

Nonperforming assets at period end

627

818

692

627

668

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

0.55 %

0.73 %

0.62 %

0.58 %

0.62 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

0.55

0.74

0.63

0.59

0.63

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

Commercial and industrial

$ 274

$ 358

$ 284

$ 256

$ 253







Real estate - commercial mortgage

154

256

190

157

214

Real estate - construction

-

-

-

-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

154

256

190

157

214

Commercial lease financing

5

6

6

7

-

Total commercial loans

433

620

480

420

467

Real estate - residential mortgage

98

100

115

104

98

Home equity loans

77

79

76

80

82

Other consumer loans

4

4

4

4

4

Credit cards

6

6

7

7

7

Total consumer loans

185

189

202

195

191

Total nonperforming loans (a)

618

809

682

615

658

OREO

9

9

10

9

10

Nonperforming loans held for sale

-

-

-

3

-

Total nonperforming assets

$ 627

$ 818

$ 692

$ 627

$ 668

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 79

$ 85

$ 153

$ 99

$ 110

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

153

138

137

220

254

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business

1

1

2

2

2

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

0.55 %

0.73 %

0.62 %

0.58 %

0.62 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets

0.55

0.74

0.63

0.59

0.63

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25

Balance at beginning of period

$ 809

$ 682

$ 615

$ 658

$ 696

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

165

365

253

248

210

Charge-offs

(121)

(131)

(117)

(124)

(140)

Loans sold

(28)

(33)

(2)

(7)

(13)

Payments

(190)

(38)

(37)

(124)

(68)

Transfers to OREO

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Loans returned to accrual status

(16)

(35)

(29)

(35)

(26)

Balance at end of period

$ 618

$ 809

$ 682

$ 615

$ 658

Line of Business Results

(Dollars in millions)








Change 3Q26 vs.


3Q26

2Q26

1Q26

4Q25

3Q25


2Q26

3Q25

Consumer Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$ 1,049

$ 1010

$ 978

$ 997

$ 991


3.9 %

5.9 %

Provision for credit losses

55

26

40

32

40


111.5

37.5

Noninterest expense

716

707

693

717

677


1.3

5.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

211

210

185

188

208


0.5

1.4

Average loans and leases

32,596

33,287

33,997

34,684

35,377


(2.1)

(7.9)

Average deposits

87,367

87,430

87,796

87,738

87,718


(0.1)

(0.4)

Net loan charge-offs

47

45

40

49

49


4.4

(4.1)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.57 %

0.54 %

0.48 %

0.56 %

0.55 %


5.6

3.6

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 248

$ 253

$ 270

$ 262

$ 266


(2.0)

(6.8)

Return on average allocated equity

30.54 %

30.52 %

26.46 %

25.88 %

27.62 %


0.1

10.6










Commercial Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$ 1,201

$ 1,108

$ 1,119

$ 1,197

$ 1,115


8.4 %

7.7 %

Provision for credit losses

8

67

70

73

68


(88.1)

(88.2)

Noninterest expense

529

504

475

517

486


5.0

8.8

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

516

423

451

472

440


22.0

17.3

Average loans and leases

78,556

76,238

73,146

71,107

70,328


3.0

11.7

Average loans held for sale

1,425

936

958

1,140

1,224


52.2

16.4

Average deposits

60,718

58,895

58,929

60,485

58,524


3.1

3.7

Net loan charge-offs

42

71

64

53

64


(40.8)

(34.4)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

0.21 %

0.37 %

0.35 %

0.30 %

0.36 %


(43.2)

(41.7)

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 379

$ 565

$ 422

$ 365

$ 402


(32.9)

(5.7)

Return on average allocated equity

19.45 %

16.40 %

18.10 %

18.85 %

17.87 %


18.6

8.8

TE = Taxable-equivalent

Selected Items Impact on Earnings

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Pretax(a)

After-tax at marginal rate(a)

Quarter to date results

Amount

Net Income

EPS(b), (d)

Three months ended September 30, 2026




No items

$ -

$ -

$ -

Three months ended June 30, 2026




No items

-

-

-

Three months ended March 31, 2026




No items

-

-

-

Three months ended December 31, 2025




FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)

21

16

0.01

Three months ended September 30, 2025




FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)

5

4

-





Year to date results




Nine months ended September 30, 2026




No items

$ -

$ -

$ -

Nine months ended September 30, 2025




FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)

5

4

-





(a)

Favorable (unfavorable) impact.

(b)

Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.

(c)

In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC.

(d)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE KeyCorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.