

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $537 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $2.052 billion from $1.895 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $537 Mln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.052 Bln vs. $1.895 Bln last year.



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



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