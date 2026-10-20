

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 0.8400 against the euro and a 6-day high of 1.1027 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8427 and 1.0991, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to a 4-day high of 1.3359 and a 1-month high of 211.25 from early lows of 1.3309 and 210.78, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.11 against the franc, 1.35 against the greenback and 214.00 against the yen.



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