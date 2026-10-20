

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, GE Aerospace (GE) announced its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted revenue growth of about 19 to 20 percent for the period.



The company now estimates adjusted earnings of $8.00 to $8.10 per share, compared to the previously announced $7.65 to $7.85 per share.



It sees operating profit of $10.9 billion to $11 billion, instead of the previously estimated $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion.



Notably, the company reported adjusted earnings of $6.37 per share and operating profit of $9.1 billion in 2025.



In pre-market hours, GE was trading at $306.00, down 1.71 percent on the NYSE.



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