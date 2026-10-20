Mr. Blitterswyk brings industry and capital markets expertise as an independent board member to support Clear Blue's next phase of growth

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Nick Blitterswyk has joined Clear Blue's Board of Directors. Mr. Blitterswyk is the Founder and former CEO of UGE International ("UGE"), a leading developer, owner, and operator of solar energy and battery storage projects that also traded on the TSX Venture Exchange before being acquired by a U.S. private equity firm in 2024.

"I am excited to be joining Clear Blue's board as the Company enters this next phase of growth," stated Nick Blitterswyk. "I believe my experience successfully navigating capital markets, and as an operator of another publicly traded solar company, will lend well to Clear Blue's opportunities in distributed energy, satellite internet, and critical infrastructure. I look forward to supporting management and contributing at the board level to drive long-term shareholder value."

"Nick is a very experienced, entrepreneurial public market CEO and longtime advisor and coach who has been providing strategic guidance and input to the Company's management," said Miriam Tuerk, Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. "We are honoured to have him join the board."

Mr. Blitterswyk founded UGE and served as its CEO for nearly two decades, until January 2026. During his tenure, UGE experienced significant growth, with over 500MW worth of project experience across more than 100 countries. UGE was acquired and taken private by a U.S. private equity firm in August 2024, at a 270% premium to the closing price on the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement of the transaction. Previously, Mr. Blitterswyk was a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, holding various positions at leading global financial firms, JPMorgan Chase and AIG. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Sciences from the University of Calgary.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: the Company will be successful in executing a next phase of growth; and Mr. Blitterswyk will drive long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

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