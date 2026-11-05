Third order from City of Kelowna, B.C. highlights the stickiness of Clear Blue's lighting business, which now generates most of the Company's Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) recurring revenue

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that the City of Kelowna in British Columbia has placed its third order for Clear Blue's Senti Ampio smart solar lights.

The City of Kelowna first selected the Company's innovative lighting product offering in 2025. This recent order brings the City of Kelowna's total number of units deployed to 25 smart off-grid lighting systems, which is a lifetime contract value of approximately $75,000. All lighting contracts include Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS), which typically comprises approximately 53% of the total lighting contract value.

"Our North American solar lighting business is built on orders from municipalities, highways, commercial parking lots, Indigenous communities, and industrial sites," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. "The City of Kelowna is a typical example of a customer issuing repeat orders while benefiting from our unique EaaS service. These long-term customers provide the foundation of our recurring revenue business and strategy."

Clear Blue's Senti systems do not require trenching, wiring or grid connection, or ongoing electricity costs. This provides a resilient solution that operates when the grid is offline, making it a critical public safety infrastructure and tool for the Company's customers.

Lastly, the Company's lighting segment now generates more than 60% of the Company's EaaS revenue, and it is expected to contribute approximately $600,000 of incremental pre-paid operating cash flow in 2026.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

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