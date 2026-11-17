Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to temporarily reduce the exercise price of 21,934,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement of units at $0.05 per unit, completed in tranches between November 2025 and January 2026. Each Warrant currently entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.06 per share until its expiry, which falls between November 2028 and January 2029.

Subject to TSXV acceptance, the exercise price of the Warrants will be reduced from $0.06 to $0.05 per share for a 30-day period starting on November 17, 2026 and ending at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 17, 2026 (the "Reduced Price Period"). Following the Reduced Price Period, the exercise price of any Warrants not exercised will revert to $0.06, and all other terms of the Warrants, including their expiry dates, will remain unchanged. The reduction does not apply to the 730,800 finder's warrants issued in connection with the private placement.

If all of the Warrants are exercised during the Reduced Price Period, the Company would receive gross proceeds of approximately $1,096,700. The Company intends to use any proceeds for working capital and procurement to meet the growing demand of its products.

Directors and officers of the Company hold 2,070,000 of the Warrants, representing approximately 9.4% of the Warrants. The reduction of the exercise price of Warrants held by insiders is a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves insiders, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Holders wishing to exercise their Warrants during the Reduced Price Period should contact the Company at investors@clearbluetechnologies.com or their broker for instructions.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of bringing clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 45 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the proposed reduction of the Warrant exercise price, TSXV acceptance, the timing of the Reduced Price Period, the exercise of Warrants and the use of any proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the TSXV does not accept the proposed amendment and that fewer or no Warrants are exercised. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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