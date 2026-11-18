First quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) in several fiscal years, continued cost reductions, and re-affirming revenue guidance of approximately $2.0 million in Q4 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

"The second half of 2026 is beginning to yield the results of our new partnerships and products," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. "In the quarter, the company ramped up its production to meet the increase in sales led by the Eutelsat Konnect Wifi orders. Together with our streamlined organization enabled by AI, cost reductions started to drop to the bottom line and allowed us to deliver a more efficient Q3 with positive Adjusted EBITDA. Our focus in 2027 is to continue leveraging our existing strategic partners and execute on new ones that can give us significant scale to achieve our revenue growth goals."

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3 2026"):

New bookings were $1,435,566 compared to $745,175 in the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 93%.

Revenue was $1,054,468, an 11% increase from $953,972 in the corresponding previous period.

Recurring revenue was $139,005, a 15% decrease from $164,032 in the corresponding previous period.

Gross profit increased to $401,681 compared to $352,574 in the comparable period, a 14% increase. The gross margin percentage reflects a sales mix where the current and comparable periods had a higher proportion of hardware deliveries.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $214,825 as compared to ($331,032) for the previous period. This was the first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter in several fiscal years and reflects higher gross profit along with a 24% reduction in operating expenses.

Net loss for the period was $144,912 compared to a net loss of $789,438 in the corresponding previous period, an improvement of 82%.

Working capital as at September 30, 2026, was $381,043 compared to $222,940 as at December 31, 2025.

Subsequent to the fiscal third quarter:

Mr. Nick Blitterswyk joined Clear Blue's Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Blitterswyk is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of UGE International, a formerly TSX Venture Exchange-listed solar energy and battery storage company that was acquired by a US private equity firm in 2024. He has been a longtime advisor to the Company's management, and his public company, capital markets and operating experience will support the Company as it enters its next phase of growth.

Management Commentary & Outlook

In fiscal 2025, the Company launched its "Clear Blue 2.0" business strategy. This strategy is centered around product, customer partnerships, scaling sales volumes, and generating positive Adjusted EBITDA. In its Q2 2026 earnings release, the Company provided guidance of $5 million in revenue for 2026. The Company is pleased to re-affirm its revenue guidance for 2026, resulting in an expected quarterly revenue of approximately $2 million for Q4 2026.

Furthermore, Q3 2026 saw positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in several fiscal years, showcasing the Company's continued efforts to increase margins and reduce costs. Q4 2026 is expected to continue the improvements in Adjusted EBITDA due to the higher expected revenue and gross margins in line with historical levels.

Going into fiscal 2027, management's goal is to continue this trajectory by delivering potential year-over-year revenue growth and more consistent, positive Adjusted EBITDA in subsequent quarters. This mandate is supported by the Company's customer demand for its new Pico, Pico+, and Senti products, along with new product launches planned for early 2027.

The Company's commercial and strategic relationship with Eutelsat continued to advance. On September 28, 2026, the Company announced that it had received purchase orders from Eutelsat for 1,000 Pico-Plus Smart Off-Grid power systems to support Eutelsat's continued Konnect Wi-Fi rollout for several countries in Africa. The units are expected to be delivered in Q4 2026, and these orders bring the number of units ordered by Eutelsat in 2026 to approximately 1,500. The orders build on the Letter of Intent signed with Eutelsat on December 17, 2025, for a three-year supply agreement targeting approximately 15,000 Pico-Plus systems, contingent on commercial demand.

Eutelsat is an example of the Company's goal to build long-term commercial relationships that can leverage its standardized products and technologies to provide scale. Clear Blue believes that this will support the Company's long-term growth goals and is in the process of developing other similar initiatives, particularly with its Pico product lines.

For the remainder of the year, Clear Blue is focused on closing the year by hitting its Q4 guidance, positioning itself to close on larger customer orders and converting its pipeline to ensure 2027 is another year of revenue growth.

Conference Call Notice

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. will host a conference call tomorrow on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results, outlook, and business developments.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the call. To register for the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/events/cblu-2026-q3-earnings-call

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Non-IFRS Measures

This release may reference non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating expenses (OPEX), working capital, bookings and recurring revenue. Such measures lack standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are available in the Company's most recently filed MD&A on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which should be read in conjunction with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's current and future financial position.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

1 Non-IFRS Measure

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