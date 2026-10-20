

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC), a provider of government-sponsored healthcare programs and services, said Tuesday its Ambetter Health insurance product will expand into 55 additional counties in 2027, while introducing new and enhanced health plans tailored to specific medical conditions.



Ambetter Health currently serves more than 3.5 million members across 27 states and more than 1,700 counties.



The 2027 offerings include new enhanced congestive heart failure care plans in North Carolina and Ohio, expanded diabetes care plans in Louisiana, Mississippi and Indiana, and enhanced asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease care plans in Georgia.



The condition-specific plans offer eligible members reduced or zero copayments for selected medications, specialist visits, diagnostic tests and other services, depending on the plan and location.



Ambetter Health will also continue offering benefits including 24/7 virtual care, its My Health Pays rewards program, discounts on Walgreens-brand health and wellness products in participating states, and YMCA memberships in select markets.



Enrollment for 2027 Marketplace plans opens on November 1, 2026.



On the NYSE, Centene shares closed down 0.77% at $68.63 on Monday.



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