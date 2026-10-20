Chery Auto: LEPAS Launches Inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, Welcoming Users Worldwide to Wuhu

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 19 to 23, the 2026 Chery International User Summit is bringing together users, media representatives and ecosystem partners from around the world in Wuhu. Under the theme "HIGH TECH FOR OUR FUTURE LIFE", the summit will explore the future of intelligent, low-carbon and sustainable mobility and lifestyles.

During the summit, Chery Auto will showcase advances in green energy manufacturing, intelligent charging and Robotaxi technology, while AiMOGA Robotics will demonstrate intelligent services through live interactions. From charging and autonomous driving to robotics, technology is making everyday life more convenient. As mobility expectations evolve beyond reaching a destination, comfort and quality of life are gaining importance. Through interactive experiences and global user exchanges, the summit will explore how technology can enrich daily life and connect brands with users.

As Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, LEPAS responds to users' expectations for distinctive design, intelligent convenience and comfort through its three core pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology and Exquisite Space. As LEPAS launches and delivers its NEV lineup worldwide, users are experiencing these pillars firsthand. From first impressions of a vehicle's exterior and cabin in the showroom to daily commutes and longer journeys, users are discovering what "Drive Your Elegance" means through everyday driving experiences.

As these experiences reach different markets, local tastes, road conditions and ways of life shape different perspectives on elegance. The summit brings these experiences and personal stories together in Wuhu, giving LEPAS and its global users an opportunity to exchange ideas and collaborate in person.

On October 18, LEPAS launched its inaugural Global Elegant Lifestyle Week. The first LEPAS owners, partners, industry media and Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners from different regions began arriving in Wuhu for the event, held under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE."





During the week, participants will explore elegance through four dimensions: design, technology, driving and lifestyle. They will share driving experiences, exchange cultural perspectives on aesthetics and explore elegant living across cultures with LEPAS. Their feedback will inform LEPAS's product, service and brand development.

Throughout the week, LEPAS will bring elegance to life through shared experiences. The LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving and practical demonstrations will showcase composed driving on real roads and the convenience of intelligent technology in everyday situations. The LEPAS All-New Concept Car will offer a vision of future mobility design, while Global Elegance Night will bring together different cultures and personal stories.

Beyond driving experiences, LEPAS seeks to build deeper connections with users and partners worldwide through shared ideas and collaboration. The relationships formed in Wuhu will extend beyond the event, bringing LEPAS's vision of elegance into everyday life.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy Wang

E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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