Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Kutcho Copper has been included in Canada's Critical Minerals Project Showcase publication, developed by National Resources Canada.

The Government of Canada continues to advance its efforts to position Canada as a global leader in mining and critical minerals development, recognizing the sector's importance to our economic security, sovereignty, and national interests. The Showcase will be used by Minister Hodgson, senior officials, and provincial and territorial partners at upcoming events and trade missions to highlight critical minerals projects across Canada. It is intended to increase project visibility among investors, processors, manufacturers, customers, technology providers, Indigenous development corporations, governments, and international partners.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "We are honored and excited to be part of this initiative with Natural Resources Canada. This is an opportunity for us to showcase Kutcho Copper as a viable, economic and opportunistic critical minerals project to a global audience, with the support of the Canadian Government."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson Minister of Energy and Natural Resources stated in the publication: "Canada has entered a new era of mining and critical minerals development, defined by speed, scale and purpose. Around the world, countries are seeking secure and reliable supplies of the minerals that underpin advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies and national defence. Canada is stepping up to meet that challenge and show we are a reliable supplier to customers at home and abroad by building secure supply chains, strengthening our economic sovereignty and leveraging our abundant mineral deposits to create new opportunities for Canadians."

"Our government is also moving rapidly to create the world's best conditions for investment and growth. Through targeted investments, modernized project delivery, regulatory streamlining, and our efforts to build stronger partnerships with diverse countries, we are making sure Canadian mineral projects have the certainty and financing they need to move forward."

Links to the interactive web version of the Showcase and downloadable PDF versions are below.

https://natural-resources.canada.ca/minerals-mining/critical-minerals-canada/canadas-critical-minerals-project-showcase

https://ressources-naturelles.canada.ca/mineraux-exploitation-miniere/mineraux-critiques-canada/vitrine-projets-lies-mineraux-critiques-canada

About the Showcase

The Showcase highlights critical minerals projects across Canada, increasing their visibility among potential investors, processors, manufacturers, customers, technology providers, Indigenous development corporations, governments and international partners.

It includes advanced critical minerals mining, processing and recycling projects. Exploration and mining projects were generally required to have a publicly available pre-feasibility study or feasibility study completed or updated since 2016. Publicly announced processing and recycling projects were assessed individually. The project list was developed in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments. Profiles draw on information available from public sources as of September 2026 and are subject to change as projects advance.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319916