Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Adia Med, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Larry Powalisz, purchased a 7% economic interest in Adia Labs LLC for $350,000 in cash. Under the completed Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, Powalisz purchased seven membership units at $50,000 per unit. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the transaction.

Adia Med Sells 7% Economic Interest in Adia Labs to CEO Larry Powalisz for $350,000 in Cash



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The per-unit purchase price is consistent with the price used in the Company's recent sale of a 30% interest in Adia Labs to Live Oak Health LLC, doing business as QCM Biologics. Following the closing, Adia Med continues to hold a majority economic interest in Adia Labs, subject to the prior Live Oak transaction and any future exercise of Live Oak's option to acquire additional units.

The transaction was approved by Adia Med's independent directors and received the consent of Live Oak Health LLC. Use of the proceeds is subject to independent director approval. The purchased units are intended to carry 7% of Adia Labs' total voting power on member matters. The parties will take reasonably necessary steps to reflect that voting power in the Company's records and operating agreement.

"I'm putting my own money into Adia Labs because I believe in what we're building," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Med. "This investment reflects my confidence in the business, the team, and the long-term opportunity we see ahead."

The units are restricted membership interests and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933.

Adia Labs products, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink, are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The Company's Form 8-K relating to the transaction is available at www.sec.gov.

About Adia Med Inc.

Adia Med Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is a regenerative medicine company built around active, IRB-approved stem cell therapy studies. Through its Adia Med clinics, the company delivers stem cell treatments alongside complementary services like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), supported by multiple Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved clinical studies, The current studies are targeting autism spectrum disorder, chronic kidney disease, and lower back pain, with more planned for 2026. Its Adia Labs division manufactures regenerative products (AdiaVita, AdiaLink) that supply this clinical work.

Adia Labs generates revenue by manufacturing and selling regenerative products (AdiaVita and AdiaLink) to Adia Med clinics and external providers. Adia Med clinics generate revenue through patient treatments (stem cell therapies, PRP, TPE, and aHSCT). Additional revenue comes from the company's 18% equity stake in Cement Factory LLC and from ADIA Life LLC's wellness product distribution.

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @adia_med

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Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

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