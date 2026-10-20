Grand Island, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Olifant Digital has been featured on DesignRush for its approach to Amazon product listings and advertising as AI-powered search changes how consumers find and compare products.





Olifant Digital is featured in DesignRush for its approach to Amazon listings and advertising as AI-powered search changes product discovery. Image source: DesignRush.

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The September 18 feature, "$750B to Move Through AI Search by 2028. Amazon Sellers Need to Rethink Listings", examines how sellers can prepare their listings for AI-assisted product discovery.

The feature also highlights Olifant Digital's work with beauty brand Beauty by Earth, where the agency:

Restructured Amazon advertising campaigns by ASIN.

Introduced video advertising for priority products.

Added catalog-wide profitability tracking.

Recorded a 27% increase in revenue within 30 days of the changes.

Alex Stoykov, Founder and CEO of Olifant Digital, said sellers need to answer shoppers' product questions in their listings instead of relying on keyword placement alone.

"A seller now has to think about whether the product information actually answers the questions a shopper is likely to ask. That's why the next stage of Amazon optimization is less about finding new ways to repeat a keyword and more about making the product understandable when the shopper does not use that keyword at all."

The Beauty by Earth account restructuring gave the team separate campaign budgets and performance data for individual products. This helped the team identify profitable products and redirect existing advertising spend based on performance, without increasing the advertising budget, according to Stoykov's account of the work.

Read the full DesignRush feature, "$750B to Move Through AI Search by 2028. Amazon Sellers Need to Rethink Listings," for insights into AI-driven product discovery and Olifant Digital's approach to Amazon listings and advertising.

About Olifant Digital:

Olifant Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing agency specializing in Amazon PPC management, Amazon SEO, creative services, and marketplace growth strategies. The agency works with consumer brands across North America, the UK, and Europe, providing advertising, marketplace management, and account strategy services.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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