Junior gold exploration company with a PEA-stage asset

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR) (OTCQB: ECRFF) (FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place October 28-31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. President & CEO Philippe Cloutier will be available to meet with investors throughout the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Precious Metals.

About Cartier Resources

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or, Québec, Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR) (OTCQB: ECRFF) (FSE: 6CA) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in the Abitibi gold belt, one of Canada's most prolific mining camps.



With zero debt, a solid treasury and Agnico Eagle as a significant shareholder, Cartier combines strong technical expertise with a track record of successful exploration.



Its flagship Cadillac Project is supported by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlining an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.0 billion and an after-tax IRR of 26.6% at a gold price of US$3,600/oz, with initial capital of C$275.8 million. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference



The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.



Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.



This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Grant Williams…Doug Casey…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…Dominic Frisby…Peter Boockvar…Jim Iuorio…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Tavi Costa…George Gammon…Russell Gray…Robert Helms…Porter Stansberry...Adam Taggart…



PLUS Mark Skousen…Frank Giustra…Bob Prechter…Dave Collum…Nick Hodge…Don Durrett…Brent Cook…Lobo Tiggre…Jeff Clark…Jeff Phillips…Alasdair Macleod…Albert Lu…Jennifer Shaigec…Chris Powell…Kerry Stevenson…Dana Samuelson…Craig Hemke…Daniela Cambone…Rich Checkan…Gerardo Del Real…Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Jp Cortez…Steve Hochberg…and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.



Don't miss out. Register for the 52nd Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

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