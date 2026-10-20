Sensata's new electrostatic particulate matter (ePM) sensor supports real-time detection of particulate matter to enable OEMs to address evolving emissions monitoring requirements.

Designed to detect particulate matter concentrations as low as 10 mg/mi and support more stringent onboard diagnostics (OBD) thresholds.

Combines high-accuracy electrostatic measurement, continuous monitoring capability and tamper-resistant design to support OEM emissions compliance strategies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today introduced its ePM electrostatic particulate matter sensor, a real-time particulate matter monitoring solution designed to enable automotive and commercial vehicle OEMs to address increasingly stringent emissions monitoring requirements. Using high-accuracy electrostatic sensing, the ePM sensor is designed to detect particulate matter concentrations in diesel exhaust systems and support faster monitoring response for onboard diagnostics and emissions compliance applications.

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As emissions regulations continue to evolve globally, OEMs face increasing pressure to improve particulate matter monitoring performance, support more stringent OBD requirements and detect emissions system issues quickly and accurately. Reduced particulate matter monitoring thresholds, including those established by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), are increasing focus on monitoring sensitivity, response time and diagnostic performance. Current sensing technologies can encounter challenges meeting these demands, particularly as monitoring thresholds become more stringent.

Sensata's ePM sensor is designed to address these challenges through high-accuracy electrostatic sensing, continuous monitoring capability and a tamper-resistant design. Positioned downstream of the diesel particulate filter (DPF), the sensor provides continuous visibility into particulate matter emissions and can identify DPF malfunction when particulate matter concentrations exceed monitoring thresholds. The combination of sensitivity, response time and continuous measurement enables stronger diagnostic confidence as emissions monitoring requirements become increasingly demanding.

"As emissions monitoring requirements become more stringent, OEMs need sensing solutions that provide greater sensitivity, faster response and enhanced diagnostic confidence," said Markus Schwabe, Executive Vice President and President, Automotive, Sensata Technologies. "The ePM sensor expands Sensata's emissions monitoring capabilities with a solution designed to enable customers to address evolving regulatory requirements, strengthen emissions system diagnostics and prepare for future diesel platform demands."

Key features and benefits include:

High-accuracy electrostatic sensing: Supports reliable particulate matter monitoring and detection of particulate matter concentrations as low as 10 mg/mi, enabling OEMs to address increasingly stringent emissions monitoring requirements.

Supports reliable particulate matter monitoring and detection of particulate matter concentrations as low as 10 mg/mi, enabling OEMs to address increasingly stringent emissions monitoring requirements. Real-time continuous monitoring: Provides faster response and continuous visibility into particulate matter emissions, equipping OEMs to support evolving onboard diagnostics (OBD) requirements and emissions system diagnostics.

Provides faster response and continuous visibility into particulate matter emissions, equipping OEMs to support evolving onboard diagnostics (OBD) requirements and emissions system diagnostics. Tamper-resistant design: Supports emissions monitoring strategies and regulatory requirements while providing greater confidence in long-term system performance.

Supporting light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications, the ePM sensor expands Sensata's portfolio of sensing solutions designed to enable OEMs to address evolving emissions requirements. The introduction of the ePM Sensor reinforces Sensata's longstanding commitment to providing technologies that improve emissions performance, support compliance and advance cleaner and more efficient internal combustion engine vehicles.

For more information about Sensata's ePM sensor, visit sensata.com

Learn more about the regulatory drivers, sensing challenges and technology innovations shaping the future of particulate matter monitoring in Sensata's white paper, Electrostatic Particulate Matter Sensing Benefits for Diesel Vehicle Emission Measurement

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 16,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, industrial, aerospace, defense and commercial equipment markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram

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