

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) Tuesday announced Dataliner, a new AI-powered data intelligence platform designed to help airlines improve maintenance and operational decisions through fleet-wide insights.



Developed in partnership with Microsoft, Dataliner combines aviation data, artificial intelligence and Boeing's aircraft and engineering expertise to provide a comprehensive view of fleet conditions, maintenance history and operations.



The platform leverages Microsoft Azure AI Foundry and Microsoft's data solutions, allowing airlines to retain data in their own environments while accessing Boeing's and industry intelligence through applications, APIs, analytics and AI-enabled tools.



Dataliner includes data security and governance features such as access controls, encryption and monitoring, while enabling airlines to control how and when their data is shared.



The platform will also support Boeing's Digital Services portfolio, including the development of Asset Lifecycle Planning and TechOps AI Agent, and enhance existing solutions such as Airplane Health Management, Insight Accelerator and Maintenance Performance Toolbox.



On the NYSE, Boeing shares closed up 0.64% at $191.42 on Monday.



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