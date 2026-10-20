

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Renewed anxiety about the artificial intelligence trade as well as the climb in oil prices mattered heavily to global markets. The earnings updates from the corporate sector, the political unrest in Europe as well as the geopolitical situation in the Middle East also swayed global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion amidst declining expectations of another Fed rate hike in the October FOMC.



Crude oil prices rallied amidst renewed Houthi attacks and fresh concerns over supply. Gold has slipped close to half a percent. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,021.10, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,678.30, down 0.16% Germany's DAX at 25,128.73, down 0.75% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,703.58, down 0.57% France's CAC 40 at 7,800.75, down 0.86% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,086.85, down 0.94% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,164.00, down 1.16% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,816.90, down 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,735.37, up 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,867.74, down 1.32% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,552.74, down 3.73%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.88, down 0.09% EUR/USD at 1.1209, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3340, up 0.26% USD/JPY at 158.15, down 0.21% USD/CHF at 0.8244, down 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6988, up 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.121%, down 0.31% Germany at 3.4302%, down 0.68% France at 4.958%, up 0.71% U.K. at 5.4382%, up 0.02% Japan at 2.896%, down 0.58%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $111.52, up 1.80% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $100.93, up 2.43% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,143.05, down 0.41% Silver Futures (Dec) at $57.40, up 0.23%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $81,462.69, down 1.09% Ethereum at $2,384.48, down 1.65% BNB at $728.12, up 0.47% XRP at $1.29, down 0.96% Solana at $103.86, down 1.03%



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