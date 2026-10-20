

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Guillermo Beade as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 26, 2026. Beade will report to Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company's Executive Committee.



As Chief Operating Officer, Beade will have enterprise accountability for the central marketing, sales, and supply chain functions, globally. He will work to build greater connectivity across these functions and develop the global structure, systems, technology, processes, and talent that enable the business to operate more effectively and efficiently.



Beade is a seasoned global CPG executive and has more than 30 years of leadership experience at SC Johnson, PepsiCo, and Unilever. He has led multibillion-dollar businesses across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Most recently, Beade served as President of SC Johnson Consumer Brands North America, the company's preeminent business unit. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of SC Johnson Lifestyle Brands.



Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial and general management roles at PepsiCo and began his career at Unilever in Latin America.



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