

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) announced an agreement to acquire Braze, Inc. (BRZE), a customer engagement platform, for approximately $5.66 billion in enterprise value.



As per the terms of the deal, holders of Braze Class A common stock will receive $47.50 in cash per share.



The company intends to enhance customer interaction by integrating Braze's real-time engagement and AI decisioning capabilities with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, CRM, and Data 360. These capabilities are also expected to advance Salesforce's vision for a more complete Customer 360 and expand how brands connect with customers across high-volume B2C experiences.



Upon closing the deal, expected in Salesforce's fiscal year 2028, Braze would also bring deep expertise in mobile experiences, data engineering, and customer engagement to Salesforce Marketing Cloud.



The company noted that there would be no anticipated change to its fiscal year 2027 outlook.



In pre-market hours, CRM was trading at $235.50, down 2.87 percent on the NYSE, and BRZE was trading at $29.95, down 0.30 percent on the Nasdaq.



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