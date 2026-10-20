Recognition and recent specialized uranium hexafluoride shipment for LIS Technologies highlight STS's capabilities across government and commercial nuclear transportation projects

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or the "Company"), an advanced nuclear energy and technology company developing microreactors, nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and nuclear transportation solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Secured Transportation Services LLC ("STS") was recognized for its contributions to two nuclear material transportation missions whose teams received 2026 U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") Secretary of Energy Achievement Awards. The awards, presented on September 28, 2026, recognized the Japan High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium ("HALEU") Removal and Venezuela Highly Enriched Uranium ("HEU") Removal teams for their successful execution of complex international nuclear material removal and transportation operations.

For the Japan HALEU removal mission, STS served as DOE's prime logistics contractor, coordinating the international shipment of approximately 1.7 metric tons of HALEU to the United States, the largest single international uranium shipment in the history of the National Nuclear Security Administration ("NNSA"), along with associated spent nuclear fuel. STS coordinated international transportation logistics, licensing, security coordination and delivery to designated U.S. facilities. Separately, for the Venezuela HEU removal mission, STS coordinated the U.S. receipt and inland transportation of approximately 13.5 kilograms of HEU removed from a dormant research reactor, facilitating its secure delivery to the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Both missions highlight STS' specialized nuclear transportation capabilities, which are integral to supporting national security, international nonproliferation cooperation and the development of a more resilient domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. The HALEU transferred from Japan is expected to support advanced reactor fuel development through DOE's HALEU Availability Program, while the HEU removed from Venezuela is expected to be processed for future use in the U.S. advanced nuclear fuel supply chain.

Figure 1: Secretary of Energy Chris Wright with 2026 Secretary's Honor Award recipients, including Roy Boyd, STS President. Credit: U.S. Department of Energy.

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Separately, STS recently completed a specialized uranium hexafluoride ("UF6") shipment to LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST"), supporting LIST's ongoing uranium enrichment technology development and testing activities. STS served as the lead logistics and transportation coordinator, overseeing shipment planning, packaging arrangements and delivery. To address the highly specialized packaging requirements associated with the material's 5B UF6 cylinders, STS worked with a subcontractor to arrange for the modification and use of a UX-30 transportation overpack. STS also contracted with Tri-State Secure Trucking to perform the over-the-road transportation. The shipment delivered the first physical UF6 material for LIST's testing program in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, enabling further evaluation of its laser-based uranium enrichment technology. NANO Nuclear and LIST are affiliated companies.

"These awards reflect the exceptional teamwork and specialized expertise required to safely execute some of the most complex nuclear material transportation missions," said Roy Boyd, President of STS. "We are proud of our contributions to these important DOE and NNSA initiatives, as well as our continued work supporting commercial customers such as LIS Technologies. Each project demonstrates the critical role that experienced logistics coordination, specialized packaging solutions and regulatory expertise play in advancing the U.S. nuclear industry."

"STS's contributions to these nationally significant missions highlight the value of the specialized capabilities we added through its acquisition earlier this year," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "As we continue developing our microreactor technology and expanding our nuclear fuel cycle capabilities, STS provides an established platform for supporting the safe and secure movement of nuclear materials for both government and commercial customers."

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include the proprietary KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the ZEUS system, a portable solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR system, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, bolstered by the May 2026 acquisition of Secured Transportation Services (STS), is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world and provides nuclear engineering and materials transport services in the U.S. and globally. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management and collaborators in connection with this news release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "plans", "aim," "goal," "believes", "potential", "future," "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning about the future, although forward-looking statements could be denoted by other terms as well. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those relating to STS' specialized nuclear transportation capabilities and their potential contribution to NANO Nuclear's strategy and results of operations. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, risks associated with STS's future performance and its ability to generate and grow revenues, as well as the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), NRC, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) risks related to our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the U.S. Department of Energy, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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