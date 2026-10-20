

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday announced new and expanded partnerships with U.S. companies to supply key materials and components for iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro.



Under a new partnership, Pennsylvania-based titanium producer Perryman Company will supply titanium for Apple products, including iPhone Duo. Apple plans to invest up to $100 million with Perryman over three years. The titanium will contain at least 80% recycled content.



Apple also expanded its partnership with Qnity Electronics, a Delaware-based company, to produce advanced films for the variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro camera.



The partnerships form part of Apple's broader commitment to U.S. manufacturing and innovation. The company has pledged $600 billion in U.S. investment over four years, supporting domestic manufacturing, innovation and its supply chain.



On the Nasdaq, Apple shares were down more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $342.94 on Monday.



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