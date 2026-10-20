

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased in August from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Tuesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 2.77 billion from EUR 2.31 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade surplus increased to EUR 2.3 billion from EUR 2.1 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus in services trade shrank to EUR 0.6 billion from EUR 0.7 billion.



The primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.8 billion versus EUR 1.3 billion a year ago. On the other side, the shortfall in the secondary income widened to EUR 1.95 billion from EUR 1.87 billion.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 187 million compared to a deficit of EUR 368 million last year. There was a surplus of EUR 5.0 billion in the financial account compared to a shortfall of EUR 1.4 billion in August 2025.



In the twelve months ending in August 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 12.6 billion, equivalent to 0.7 percent of GDP, down from EUR 14.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.



Separate official data from the statistical office showed that Italy's construction output declined 2.1 percent year-on-year in August, much faster than the 0.1 percent renewed fall in July. Monthly, construction production contracted 2.9 percent, extending the 0.6 percent decrease in July.



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