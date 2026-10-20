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AA

WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.10.26 | 15:32
0,117 US-Dollar
-2,57 % -0,003
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.10.2026 14:50 Uhr
1.435 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI and Purdue University Begin Discussions on Autonomous Delivery Infrastructure Testing

Organizations to explore testing of Arrive Point technology with multiple robot platforms on Purdue's campus

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced discussions with Purdue University to explore testing of Arrive Point technology with a range of robot platforms.

As part of the discussions, Purdue representatives are planning to visit Arrive AI's headquarters in Fishers, Indiana. The organizations are exploring using Arrive Point technology on Purdue's campus to test delivery and handoff workflows across multiple robot form factors, including humanoid and quadruped robots, among others.

Arrive AI is also expected to participate in a seminar hosted by Purdue's Institute for Control, Optimization and Networks (ICON) (https://engineering.purdue.edu/ICON) in spring 2027 to discuss autonomous delivery infrastructure, as part of the institute's ongoing speaker series, with details to be confirmed. ICON is an interdisciplinary research institute within Purdue Engineering focused on autonomy, robotics, and connected systems.

"Universities like Purdue are where a lot of the next generation of robotics talent and technology is coming from," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "Getting our infrastructure in front of researchers working across so many different kinds of robots gives us an opportunity to explore how Arrive Points can support secure, reliable handoffs across the whole range of platforms this industry is building."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-and-purdue-university-begin-discussions-on-autonomous-d-1238612

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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