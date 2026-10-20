Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 27, 2026, September 1, 2026 and September 8, 2026 regarding the Company's non-brokered private placement, the Company raised, through the first and second tranches of the private placement, total proceeds of $720,500 through the issuance of 3,602,500 Units and paid a total of $33,600 and 168,000 broker warrants to registered finders. The net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund ongoing project-related expenditures in British Columbia and Australia, for working capital purposes and to strengthen the Company's treasury (with some funds being used to complete all of the cash-related obligations under the Share Purchase Agreement dated July 31, 2026, the terms of which are as described in the Company's news release dated August 4, 2026).

The Company closed the second and final tranche of the private placement on October 16, 2026, issuing 1,377,500 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $275,500.

Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of one year from closing subject to an acceleration clause ("Acceleration Clause") which provides that if, on any 7 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the issuance of the warrants, the closing sales price of the common shares of the Company (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.50 per common share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release. In accordance with applicable securities laws, securities issued in this tranche will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period which expires on February 17, 2027.

A total of $800 and 4,000 broker warrants were paid to registered finders in the second tranche of the placement. The broker warrants have the same terms as the warrants offered in the private placement.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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