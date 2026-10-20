More than 10 million developers are building on Cloudflare as AI agents reshape how applications get built, shipped, and scaled globally

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that more than 10 million developers are building on Cloudflare, up from 7.4 million in the prior quarter. What began with Workers, Cloudflare's serverless compute platform, has grown into a full stack for building modern applications across compute, storage, databases, AI, media, real-time services, observability, and developer workflows. As developers increasingly use AI to write code, generate applications, and automate more of the software lifecycle, Cloudflare gives them one platform to build, deploy, secure, observe, and scale applications globally.

"Cloudflare built Workers nearly a decade ago around a different kind of compute primitive, one designed for efficiency, speed, and global scale from the start," said Rita Kozlov, VP of product management at Cloudflare. "That foundation matters even more as developers build for the agentic era, because the software lifecycle is expanding from developers building for people to developers and agents building for people and agents. More than 10 million developers are building on Cloudflare today, and we're focused on giving them the tools to turn any idea into a fast, scalable application."

Developers turn to Cloudflare for the AI agent era

Developers building on Cloudflare are both responding to and helping drive a major shift in Internet traffic: over just one year, daily requests from AI agents on Cloudflare's network grew by more than 1,700%. This year, for the first time, more than half of Internet traffic wasn't human. As developers build for this new reality, they're turning to Cloudflare products like Workers AI, Workers KV, AI Gateway, Durable Objects, D1, R2, and Cloudflare's broader developer toolchain to create AI-native applications that can run globally from the start.

That growth reflects a broader shift in how software gets built. Developers are increasingly using AI-native tools and agentic workflows to move faster from idea to production, while building applications that need to support people, applications, APIs, and agents interacting continuously. Cloudflare gives developers the compute, AI, data, storage, and observability tools they need to build globally from the start, without stitching together infrastructure designed for an earlier era of software.

The rise of AI agents changes what modern applications need from the cloud platforms beneath them. Instead of only supporting software written by developers for human users, these platforms now need to support developers and agents working together, applications interacting with other applications, and agentic traffic running continuously on behalf of people and businesses. Cloudflare's architecture is designed for this shift. Workers runs on isolates rather than traditional virtual machines or containers, which helps developers deploy quickly and scale efficiently across Cloudflare's global network.

Cloudflare's global network

Cloudflare gives developers access to one of the world's largest and most interconnected global networks. Cloudflare now spans more than 340 cities in more than 130 countries, connects with 13,888 networks, and has 590 Tbps of external network capacity. That scale lets developers run applications close to users, keep AI and application traffic fast, and support a world where people, applications, APIs, and agents interact constantly across the Internet.

"Cloudflare's network gives developers a fundamentally different foundation for building," said Dane Knecht, chief technology officer at Cloudflare. "When a platform spans more than 340 cities, connects with nearly 14,000 networks, and has just under 600 Tbps of external capacity, developers don't have to choose between speed, scale, and security. They can build once on Cloudflare and reach users, applications, and agents around the world."

Cloudflare's global scale matters as the Internet enters a new phase of demand. Applications are becoming more distributed, AI is increasing the volume and complexity of traffic, and agents are beginning to act on behalf of users and businesses around the clock. Cloudflare gives developers the reach, performance, resilience, and building blocks they need to create, deploy, secure, and observe the next generation of applications.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com