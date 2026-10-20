

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate increased further in September to the highest level in more than six years, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.5 percent in September from 6.4 percent in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 6.1 percent.



Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since July 2020, when it was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 20,889 compared to 20,807 in the previous month.



The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 20,269, an increase of 7.1 percent compared to a year ago.



During September, employers reported 3,300 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 1.5 percent compared to last year.



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