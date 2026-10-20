Andersen Consulting expands its cybersecurity and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Algoruni, a consulting firm based in Uzbekistan.

Algoruni advises organizations on building cyber resilience, while addressing broader management, regulatory, and sustainability priorities. Operating out of Tashkent, the firm's services span cybersecurity strategy and data protection, corporate governance and operational improvement, and ESG strategy and reporting, with an emphasis on practical solutions tailored to each client's circumstances.

"Every organization faces a different combination of risks and opportunities, which is why we believe effective solutions must start with the realities of the business," said Alisher Zaynutdinov, managing director of Algoruni. "Becoming a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting allows us to pair this approach with broader international resources and perspectives, giving us new ways to help clients turn complex challenges into practical, forward-looking solutions."

"Algoruni has built its practice around solving the issues that sit between technology, management, regulation, and sustainability," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "That breadth, combined with its emphasis on practical implementation, makes the firm a strong fit for Andersen Consulting as we continue developing integrated solutions for businesses facing increasingly complex challenges."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

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