

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in just over three-and-a-half years, largely driven by soaring energy costs, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 9.2 percent yearly in September, faster than the 7.1 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.



Energy prices alone grew 33.6 percent annually in September, and the price index for intermediate goods climbed 8.2 percent. Prices for both consumer goods and capital goods increased 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 1.5 percent.



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