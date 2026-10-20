Las Vegas Sands: 2026 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build Produces More Than 50,000 Food and Meal Kits To Aid Hunger Relief

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Las Vegas Sands

In July, Sands Team Members completed the fifth annual Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build, which yielded more than 50,000 food and meal kits for distribution to community organizations that work to alleviate hunger. The series encompassed assembly and packing events held in Singapore, Macao and Las Vegas.

Most recently, Team Members at corporate headquarters completed the event series with a build on July 21. Nearly 100 participants packed 40,000 meal kits in just two hours, working with The Pack Shack and Three Square Food Bank, the area's largest hunger relief organization, to prepare food supplies for people facing hardships in the Las Vegas area.

Marina Bay Sands had kicked off the 2026 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build series earlier this year in February as part of the resort's Lunar New Year festivities. Approximately 300 Team Members produced 6,000 food kits containing biscuits, milo, rice and traditional holiday treats for long-time partner and Sands Cares Accelerator member, The Food Bank Singapore.

Kits were distributed to beneficiaries through The Food Bank Singapore's network of more than 300 organizations, including family centers, residential care homes and welfare organizations throughout Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands' partner Metta Welfare Association supported the build by providing 3D-printed keychains for attachment to each food kit. The keychains were inspired by Singapore's heritage and created by artists with special needs from the social service organization.

Sands China held its build at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo on July 8. Nearly 450 Sands Cares Ambassadors, Sands China Team Members and community volunteers assembled 5,000 food kits that are being distributed to 34 care homes and centers operated by social service organization Caritas Macau. In July and August, Sands Cares Ambassadors are making deliveries to these sites for dissemination to elderly residents and underprivileged groups in the community.

Each food kit contained 11 items such as rice, cooking oil, egg noodles and biscuits that were procured from local small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as soup packs from Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society. Volunteers also added healthy and nutritious recipe cards that included guidance from Macao Health Bureau nutritionists and were designed by Caritas Macau and Sands China's food and beverage team.

A common thread at each of the builds was participation by Sands' CEO and Chairman Patrick Dumont, reflecting the company's culture of service and commitment to local communities. Dumont addressed volunteers at all three events, noting the important place the series of builds has in the company.

"The Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build has grown into a meaningful tradition that unites our regions in providing relief to communities experiencing hardship," Dumont said in kicking off the first build at Marina Bay Sands.

At the Sands China build in July, he pointed to the volunteer event as representative of the company's long-standing commitment to the region: "For more than two decades, we have proudly called Macao home, making sustained investments to support the city's diversified development, while helping build a stronger, more resilient community through our Sands Cares corporate citizenship program," Dumont said. "The Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build is a meaningful reflection of that long-standing commitment."

The food kit build is one of three global Sands Cares initiatives in which the company unites under a common banner to address critical needs in its local communities. Other global programs include the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World and the Sands Cares Accelerator, the company's exclusive three-year capacity-building program for nonprofits.

Tackling food insecurity is also a global Sands Cares priority, and other efforts include donating usable food from resort restaurants and catering operations to social service organizations, making financial contributions to organizations that provide hunger relief, and conducting food drives and volunteer events with hunger relief partners.

To learn about other Sands Cares programs that address hardship relief and support disadvantaged populations, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/2026-sands-cares-global-food-kit-build-produces-more-than-50-000-food-and-meal-kits-to-aid-h-1238936