DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Set for Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Following Approval of Ionis' TRYNGOLZA and Emergence of Novel Therapies | DelveInsight

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Set for Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Following Approval of Ionis' TRYNGOLZA and Emergence of Novel Therapies | DelveInsight

The severe hypertriglyceridemia market is expected to experience steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other cardiometabolic disorders associated with elevated triglyceride levels. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100; 89bio), Solbinsiran (LY3561774; Eli Lilly and Company), ION775 (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, severe hypertriglyceridemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Summary

The total severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of SHTG in the 7MM were nearly 3.64 million cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period.

cases in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period. Leading severe hypertriglyceridemia companies, such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Northsea Therapeutics B.V., and others, are developing new severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment drugs that can be available in the severe hypertriglyceridemia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment drugs that can be available in the severe hypertriglyceridemia market in the coming years. The promising severe hypertriglyceridemia therapies in clinical trials include Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), Solbinsiran (LY3561774), ION775, CTX310, SEFA-1024 (NST-1024), and others.

Discover the new therapeutic targets for severe hypertriglyceridemia @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/severe-hypertriglyceridemia-shtg-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market

Rising Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders: The increasing burden of obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other cardiometabolic conditions is contributing to higher triglyceride levels. The growing prevalence of these risk factors is expected to expand the severe hypertriglyceridemia patient pool.

The increasing burden of obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and other cardiometabolic conditions is contributing to higher triglyceride levels. The growing prevalence of these risk factors is expected to expand the severe hypertriglyceridemia patient pool. Advances in RNA-Based Therapeutics: Progress in antisense oligonucleotide and other RNA-targeted technologies is enabling the development of therapies designed to directly regulate pathways involved in triglyceride metabolism. These innovations are broadening the treatment landscape for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Progress in antisense oligonucleotide and other RNA-targeted technologies is enabling the development of therapies designed to directly regulate pathways involved in triglyceride metabolism. These innovations are broadening the treatment landscape for patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Emergence of Ionis' TRYNGOLZA: Ionis' TRYNGOLZA (olezarsen) approval is expected to strengthen the treatment landscape for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), providing a targeted therapeutic option for patients with markedly elevated triglyceride levels. Its approval may increase competition in a market historically characterized by limited disease-specific treatment options and reliance on triglyceride-lowering agents.

Ionis' TRYNGOLZA (olezarsen) approval is expected to strengthen the treatment landscape for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), providing a targeted therapeutic option for patients with markedly elevated triglyceride levels. Its approval may increase competition in a market historically characterized by limited disease-specific treatment options and reliance on triglyceride-lowering agents. Launch of Emerging SHTG Drugs: The dynamics of the SHTG market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100; 89bio), Solbinsiran (LY3561774; Eli Lilly and Company), ION775 (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), CTX310 (CRISPR Therapeutics), SEFA-1024 (NST-1024; Northsea Therapeutics B.V.), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that for Ionis, TRYNGOLZA approval is more than a new product launch; it's the company's first fully independent commercial rollout in a prevalent disease, a meaningful step up from its historical focus on rare conditions. With plozasiran's sHTG trials maturing and several other mechanisms in the wings, TRYNGOLZA's window of uncontested leadership may be measured in a few short years rather than a decade.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Analysis

Treatment for severe hypertriglyceridemia typically includes dietary and lifestyle modifications alongside lipid-lowering therapies such as fibrates, omega-3 fatty acids, statins, and niacin . Among these therapies, statins currently account for the largest share of the market, followed by fibrates.

. Among these therapies, statins currently account for the largest share of the market, followed by fibrates. Despite the availability of established treatments, including statins, fibrates, and omega-3 fatty acids, SHTG continues to substantially affect patients' quality of life, highlighting a significant unmet need for more effective therapeutic options.

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) is FDA-approved for the treatment of SHTG and cardiovascular risk reduction. However, its triglyceride-lowering effect is relatively modest, and treatment is associated with risks such as atrial fibrillation and bleeding.

is FDA-approved for the treatment of SHTG and cardiovascular risk reduction. However, its triglyceride-lowering effect is relatively modest, and treatment is associated with risks such as atrial fibrillation and bleeding. In June 2026, the FDA approved Ionis' TRYNGOLZA as the first and only treatment indicated to reduce triglyceride levels and the risk of acute pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The approval for sHTG was supported by data from the Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 trials.

as the first and only treatment indicated to reduce triglyceride levels and the risk of acute pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The approval for sHTG was supported by data from the Phase 3 CORE and CORE2 trials. The therapeutic landscape is also evolving with the development of novel treatment approaches across multiple molecular classes, including antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNA (siRNA), recombinant proteins, and small-molecule therapies .

. Leading companies such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, with plozasiran; 89bio, with pegozafermin; and NorthSea Therapeutics, with SEFA-1024, among others, are actively evaluating their respective drug candidates.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Competitive Landscape

Some of the severe hypertriglyceridemia drugs under development include Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100; 89bio), Solbinsiran (LY3561774; Eli Lilly and Company), ION775 (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), CTX310 (CRISPR Therapeutics), SEFA-1024 (NST-1024; Northsea Therapeutics B.V.), and others.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' Plozasiran (formerly ARO-APOC3) is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapy designed to reduce the production of apolipoprotein C-III (ApoC3) through the endogenous RNAi pathway. ApoC3 is produced primarily by liver cells and plays a role in regulating lipid and lipoprotein metabolism, including the production and clearance of triglyceride-rich particles.

89bio's Pegozafermin is an investigational fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog developed using glycoPEGylation technology and site-specific mutations to replicate key biological activities of native FGF21 while extending its half-life. By targeting underlying metabolic dysfunction, pegozafermin has the potential to address liver and cardiometabolic diseases, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

Ionis' ION775 is an investigational apolipoprotein C-III (apoC-III) small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy being evaluated in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). The therapy is designed to provide durable apoC-III suppression, with the potential to support a twice-yearly dosing regimen. ION775 represents Ionis' first siRNA medicine to enter clinical development.

Northsea Therapeutics' SEFA-1024 is an oral, gut- and liver-targeted, semi-synthetic eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) derivative under development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). The condition is associated with a substantially elevated risk of acute pancreatitis and may also contribute to increased cardiovascular event risk. Significant unmet need remains due to the limited efficacy of currently available therapies in reducing triglycerides (TG) and non-HDL cholesterol while improving glycemic control. Supported by extensive preclinical data from a translatable human hypertriglyceridemia model, SEFA-1024 may have the potential to address some of the limitations associated with current sHTG treatment approaches.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the severe hypertriglyceridemia market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the severe hypertriglyceridemia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment market @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Drugs

Recent Developments in the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market

In August 2026, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented findings from the pivotal Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 trials evaluating plozasiran in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) at the Hot Line Late-Breaking Science session during the 2026 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Munich, Germany.

presented findings from the pivotal Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 trials evaluating plozasiran in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) at the Hot Line Late-Breaking Science session during the 2026 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Munich, Germany. In August 2026, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented the new data on the management of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) at the 2026 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, scheduled to take place from August 28-31 in Munich.

presented the new data on the management of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) at the 2026 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, scheduled to take place from August 28-31 in Munich. In August 2026, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed third party to acquire a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV). Arrowhead plans to use the PRV in connection with its anticipated Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for plozasiran, which is expected to be submitted by the end of 2026. The application will seek to expand plozasiran's approved indication to include patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

announced that it has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed third party to acquire a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV). Arrowhead plans to use the PRV in connection with its anticipated Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for plozasiran, which is expected to be submitted by the end of 2026. The application will seek to expand plozasiran's approved indication to include patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). In June 2026, Ionis Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its wholly owned drug, Tryngolza (olezarsen), for a new indication. The approval allows Tryngolza to be used as an adjunct to diet to lower triglyceride (TG) levels and reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis (AP) in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

announced that the U.S. FDA has approved its wholly owned drug, Tryngolza (olezarsen), for a new indication. The approval allows Tryngolza to be used as an adjunct to diet to lower triglyceride (TG) levels and reduce the risk of acute pancreatitis (AP) in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). In March 2026, Sobi announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated its application to extend the indication of Tryngolza (olezarsen) for the treatment of adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), defined as triglyceride levels =880 mg/dL (=10 mmol/L).

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The severe hypertriglyceridemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current severe hypertriglyceridemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. A significant portion of patients with SHTG remain undiagnosed. Among those who are diagnosed, approximately 50% do not receive treatment. This highlights a major gap in both diagnosis and management of the condition.

The severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Total Treatable Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia, and Total Treatable Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Companies Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, 89bio, Eli Lilly and Company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Northsea Therapeutics B.V., Amarin Corporation, and others Key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapies Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), Solbinsiran (LY3561774), ION775, CTX310, SEFA-1024 (NST-1024), VASCEPA/VAZKEPA, and others

Scope of the Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Patient Population Forecast

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Therapeutics Market Size

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Pipeline Analysis

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Size and Trends

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Opportunity

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the severe hypertriglyceridemia treatment pipeline @ Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Key Insights 2 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Segmentation Methodology of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 6 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Emerging Therapies Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) by Therapies in 2026 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) by Therapies in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview: Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the US 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the US 8.4.3 Total Treatable Cases of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed SHTG Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 VASCEPA/VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl): Amarin Corporation 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Clinical Development 10.2.5.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.7 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging SHTG Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Plozasiran (ARO-APOC3): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 11.4 Pegozafermin (BIO89-100): 89Bio 11.5 SEFA-1024 (NST-1024): Northsea Therapeutics B.V. List to be continued in the report… 12 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market AOutlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market 12.9 Japan Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 14 SWOT Analysis of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 15 Unmet Needs of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In the EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Severe Hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Severe Hypertriglyceridemia Market Report Methodology

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