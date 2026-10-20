

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output expanded at the fastest pace in five months in August, Eurostat reported Tuesday.



Construction output advanced 1.8 percent month-on-month in August, faster than the 0.2 percent rebound in July. Moreover, this was the quickest increase since March, when output rose 1.9 percent.



Specialized construction activities logged a strong growth of 2.5 percent, while civil engineering activity dropped 2.1 percent, and construction of buildings contracted 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, construction output recovered 1.4 percent, following a 1.7 percent decline in July.



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