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WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 16:38
31,860 Euro
-0,16 % -0,050
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,85032,01017:59
31,88031,98017:59
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 17:06 Uhr
175 Leser
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Nomination Committee for ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 2027

Nomination Committee for ASSA ABLOY AB's Annual General Meeting 2027

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of ASSA ABLOY AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee in preparation for the 2027 Annual General Meeting:

  • Mikael Johnsson Albrektsson, Investment AB Latour, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB
  • Caroline Sjösten, Swedbank Robur Fonder
  • Yvonne Sörberg, Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Carina Silberg, Alecta

The Chairman of the Board, Johan Hjertonsson, has been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2027 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and the other Board members as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes to the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2027 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an e-mail to nominationcommittee@assaabloy.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/nomination-committee-for-assa-abloy-ab-s-annual-general-meeting-2027,c4412307

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4412307/4327663.pdf

Press release (PDF)

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-for-assa-abloy-abs-annual-general-meeting-2027-302914267.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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