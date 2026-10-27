

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK4.715 billion, or SEK4.24 per share. This compares with SEK4.149 billion, or SEK3.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ASSA ABLOY reported adjusted earnings of SEK4.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to SEK40.771 billion from SEK38.146 billion last year.



ASSA ABLOY earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK4.715 Bln. vs. SEK4.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK4.24 vs. SEK3.74 last year. -Revenue: SEK40.771 Bln vs. SEK38.146 Bln last year.



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