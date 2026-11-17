Appointment brings Traka and KEYper businesses together under experienced Global Solutions leadership focused on growth, innovation and customer value

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions today announced the appointment of Nicolas Aznar as Senior Vice President Head of Key and Asset Management, overseeing the Traka and KEYper businesses. His appointment took effect on 1 November 2026.

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ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions announced Nicolas Aznar as Senior Vice President Head of Key and Asset Management, overseeing the Traka and KEYper businesses.

In his new role, Aznar leads the Key and Asset Management business area within ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Traka and KEYper are the Key and Asset Management brands of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, providing technologies designed to help organizations securely manage physical keys, equipment, and other critical assets while improving accountability and operational efficiency. The current ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions portfolio identifies Traka and KEYper Systems as its Key and Asset Management brands.

Aznar moves into the role from ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Hospitality, where he most recently served as Vice President Head of Americas Hospitality. Since joining ASSA ABLOY in 2017, he has played an important role in the growth of the Hospitality business, supporting strategic acquisitions, the expansion of the Americas region and employee development across his teams.

"Key and Asset Management has an exciting opportunity ahead of it as organizations look for greater visibility, accountability and control over the physical assets that keep their operations moving," said Nicolas Aznar, Senior Vice President Head of Key and Asset Management, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. "Through Traka and KEYper, we have strong brands, proven technologies and tremendous expertise across our teams. My focus is on building on that foundation, accelerating innovation and growth, and helping our customers use intelligent key and asset management to create greater security, efficiency and operational value."

In his first employee update after taking on the role, Aznar outlined an ambition to grow the business through geographic expansion, customer-focused and modular solutions, collaboration across ASSA ABLOY business areas and strategic acquisitions, while emphasizing that the strategy will be developed in collaboration with teams across the organization.

Traka provides electronic key cabinets, intelligent lockers and software solutions that help organizations control and monitor access to keys and equipment. KEYper Systems provides key management solutions serving markets including automotive dealerships and fleet management, as well as systems for managing dealer plates and other sensitive equipment.

The appointment represents continued investment in Key and Asset Management as part of the broader ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions portfolio. Global Solutions develops secure access solutions across markets including hotels, cruise ships, education, critical infrastructure, elderly care, retail, and government.

About ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions leads the development of secure access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodation, construction sites, elderly care facilities, key management and critical infrastructure. Its solutions combine global expertise with specialized technologies to provide secure, efficient access across a broad range of environments.

Traka and KEYper form the Key and Asset Management offering within ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, helping organizations manage physical keys, equipment and other assets with greater security, accountability and operational efficiency.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day, the Group helps billions of people experience a safer, more open world through a broad portfolio of trusted brands, technologies and access solutions, combining global scale with strong local market presence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116519417/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Heather Fraser

Director of Marketing, Traka Americas

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

Email: heather.fraser@traka.com

Mobile: +1 904 607 0886

Web: www.traka.com