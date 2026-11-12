

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY AB (ASSA-B.ST), a Swedish provider of access solutions, said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Rometal, a Brazil-based manufacturer of aluminum solutions and accessories.



The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share from the start.



'This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in emerging markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,' said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.



Rometal generated sales of about MBRL 332, equivalent to approximately MSEK 580, in 2025, with a strong EBIT margin.



Following completion, Rometal will become part of the Latin American Business Segment within ASSA ABLOY's Americas Division.



The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.



In Stockholm, ASSA ABLOY shares were up 0.71% at SEK 395.30 on Thursday.



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