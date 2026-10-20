Now in its seventh year, the ADM-supported LEAF program has helped participating farmers grow into independent, self-sustaining agricultural businesses.

ADM, through ADM Cares, its corporate social investment program, is expanding its longstanding partnership with Concern Worldwide US to help smallholder farmers in Kenya's Tana River County build more productive, climate-resilient and self-sufficient farms. Now in its fourth phase, the Lifesaving Education and Assistance to Farmers (LEAF) program is reaching 17,500 farmers and is expected to indirectly benefit more than 100,000 people.

Building on a partnership that began in 2019, ADM and Concern have helped farmers adopt nutrition-sensitive and climate-smart agricultural practices through a combination of technical training, improved access to inputs and stronger market connections, all with a clear goal: helping farmers stand on their own. Many participating farmers have successfully transitioned from program assistance to independently sustaining and growing their agricultural businesses. To date, farmers supported through the program have collectively produced more than 2,000 metric tons of crops and have shown greater resilience than the county average to recurring droughts, flooding and pest outbreaks, while malnutrition rates in LEAF-supported communities decreased to 7.3% compared to the county average of 11.5%.

The latest phase of the program, LEAF IV, builds on that foundation by improving both the quality and quantity of crop production and strengthening farmers' links to commercial and export markets. LEAF IV has also expanded the program's reach, adding 2,000 farmers since the beginning of the year, and is promoting sustainable, private sector-led agricultural development models.

"Farmers are at the heart of everything we do at ADM, and resilient farming communities are essential to resilient food systems," said Erdal Kurban, President, Africa Middle East, ADM. "What makes LEAF special is its focus on independence. Seven years in, we're seeing farmers who once relied on program support now running agricultural businesses of their own. Through ADM Cares, we're proud to stand alongside Concern in helping more farmers in Tana River County reach that point."

Since January 2026, LEAF IV has:

Trained 2,000 new farmers in climate-smart farming techniques, soil and water conservation, pest management and value chain development

Provided certified seeds to more than 1,000 farmers to support more diverse crop production

Delivered irrigation equipment to more than 450 farmers across approximately 330 acres of farmland

Trained more than 50 agricultural extension officers to strengthen local farming support networks

Established or strengthened 18 fruit tree nurseries to promote agricultural diversification and agroforestry

Introduced beekeeping through the establishment of 14 apiaries, giving farmers an additional source of income through direct sales.

LEAF IV is also improving community nutrition. Since January, community health promoters supported by the program have screened more than 5,100 children for malnutrition and provided nutrition education and health guidance to families across the program's three project areas in Tana River County.

"Concern has really assisted many poor resourced households in my village to put food on the table, access income and knowledge from production to market access. I am a living testimony," said Cecelia Achieng from Manyatta Village in Bura.

"The progress achieved through LEAF demonstrates the power of long-term partnerships and community-led development," said Katie Waller, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Concern Worldwide US. "With ADM's sustained support, we are helping farmers access the knowledge, resources and opportunities they need to improve productivity, strengthen resilience and create lasting change."

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We're an essential global agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. We're a premier human and animal nutrition provider, offering one of the industry's broadest portfolios of ingredients and solutions from nature. We're a trailblazer in health and well-being, with an industry-leading range of products for consumers looking for new ways to live healthier lives. We're a cutting-edge innovator, guiding the way to a future of new bio-based consumer and industrial solutions. And we're leading in business-driven sustainability efforts that support a strong agricultural sector, resilient supply chains, and a vast and growing bioeconomy. Around the globe, our expertise and innovation are meeting critical needs from harvest to home. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Concern Worldwide US

Concern Worldwide US is an international humanitarian organization dedicated to reducing suffering and ending extreme poverty in the world's most vulnerable communities. Since 2002, Concern has worked in Kenya, partnering with local leaders and government officials to design programs that address chronic malnutrition and build long-term food security. Concern's community-based approach combines nutrition programming, including screening and treatment for acute malnutrition, with climate-smart agriculture training, helping families build resilience against droughts, floods, and other climate shocks. Concern works in 24 countries and territories, including Kenya. To learn more about our work, visit www.concernusa.org.

Source: Corporate release

Source: ADM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261020351840/en/

Contacts:

ADM Media Relations

Ana Cruz

media-eu@adm.com

+41217028400

Concern Worldwide US Media Relations

Candance Patel-Taylor

ConcernUS.media@concern.net

+12125578000