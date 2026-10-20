CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the "Company") has submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") requesting the delisting of the Exchange Traded Notes ("ETN") listed below from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Instrument ISIN Ticker Order book ID CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK SE0024367XXX COINLTC 404345 CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK SE0024367XXX COINXRP 404346 CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK SE0024367XXX COINLINK 404344 CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK SE0024367XXX COINUNI 404347 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK SE0024367XXX COINADA 404349 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK SE0024367XXX COINSOL 404350 CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK SE0025010XXX COINDOT 404348

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ETNs by CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ).

The last day of trading will be November 4, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB