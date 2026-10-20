CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the "Company") has submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") requesting the delisting of the Exchange Traded Notes ("ETN") listed below from Nasdaq Stockholm.
|Instrument
|ISIN
|Ticker
|Order book ID
|CoinShares XBT Physical Litecoin - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINLTC
|404345
|CoinShares XBT Physical XRP - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINXRP
|404346
|CoinShares XBT Physical Chainlink - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINLINK
|404344
|CoinShares XBT Physical Uniswap - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINUNI
|404347
|CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Cardano - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINADA
|404349
|CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Solana - SEK
|SE0024367XXX
|COINSOL
|404350
|CoinShares XBT Physical Staked Polkadot - SEK
|SE0025010XXX
|COINDOT
|404348
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the ETNs by CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ).
The last day of trading will be November 4, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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