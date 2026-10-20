AMOEBA: Reminder regarding the warrants (BSA) attached to the capital increase through the issuance of ABSAs open to all shareholders

This press release must not be circulated, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, within or to the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer and is provided for information purposes only.

Chassieu (France), 20 October 2026 - 7.30 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB ), an industrial greentech company specialising in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, would like to reiterate, following discussions with investors, the key terms and features of the warrant (BSA) free of charge attached to each new share.

Thus, for each new share subscribed at a price of €0.30, investors will receive one (1) BSA free of charge. This free warrant has a theoretical value of €0.028[1], representing a premium of 9.3% relative to the subscription price of the share. The BSAs will be listed on Euronext Growth and will be freely tradable from October 29, 2026.

Two (2) BSAs will entitle their holders to subscribe for one (1) additional new share, from the date of their issuance until December 31, 2028, at a subscription price of €0.60 per share. Any BSAs not exercised by the end of this period will automatically lapse and become void.

An information document prepared in accordance with Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 is available on the Company's website. Investors are invited to review the risk factors described therein.

3 subscription rights for 1 new share at €0.30

+ 1 free warrant Subscription period open until October 23, 2026 Eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME tax wrappers, the Article 150-0 B ter tax deferral regime and the IR-PME income tax reduction scheme. For more information, please visit www.amoeba-bourse.com

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the management of microbiological risk through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With expertise that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to utilise the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only firm capable of producing this amoeba on an industrial scale in volumes suitable for commercial applications, thereby offering a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has undertaken the necessary regulatory procedures and submitted registration applications in Europe and the United States. As regards the active substance, it had already obtained approval in the US in 2022 and a positive, final opinion from EFSA in Europe. Registration of the AXPERA product was granted in 2025 for the United States and in 2026 in France, followed by other targeted European countries.

As for the cosmetic application, this does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its global marketing, except in China where local approval is required.

Amoéba is a company listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. Further information is available at www.amoeba-nature.com

Contacts:

ACTUS Finance & Communication Droit Devant Investor Relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

01 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial Press Relations

Serena BONI

04 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Trade and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

07 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimers

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements'. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, those concerning the Company's financial position, business strategy, plans and management's objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the industry, to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's current and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Other factors could lead to significant differences in actual results, performance or achievements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or amend the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or for any other reason.

This press release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a solicitation to sell or buy, any securities, and no sale of securities will take place in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or approval under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register the offer, in whole or in part, in the United States, nor does it intend to make a public offering in the United States.

This press release does not contain, nor does it constitute, an invitation, an encouragement or an inducement to invest.

This press release constitutes a promotional communication and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the 'Prospectus Regulation').

With regard to the Member States of the European Economic Area (other than France) (the 'Relevant States'), no action has been taken and will not be taken to enable a public offer of securities that would require the publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. Consequently, the securities may not be, and will not be, offered in any of the Relevant States, except in accordance with the exemptions provided for in Article 1 (4) of the Prospectus Regulation or in other cases where the Company is not required to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Regulation and/or the applicable regulations in those Relevant States.

This press release is intended solely for persons (i) who are not in the United Kingdom, subject to applicable regulations; (ii) who are 'investment professionals' meeting the requirements of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the 'Order'); (iii) who are persons falling within the provisions of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ('high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.') of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom this press release may be addressed in accordance with the law (the persons referred to in paragraphs (i) to (iv) being collectively referred to as 'Eligible Persons'). Any investment or investment activity relating to this press release is restricted to Qualified Persons and may only be undertaken by such persons. Any person other than a Qualified Person must refrain from using or relying on this press release and the information contained therein. With regard to the United Kingdom, securities may not be offered or sold without the publication of a prospectus in the United Kingdom or an exemption from such publication under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended, in so far as it forms part of UK domestic law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Withdrawal) ('UK Prospectus Regulation'). Consequently, this press release is directed solely at persons who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

The publication, distribution or dissemination of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable laws and regulations. Consequently, persons physically present in those countries in which this press release is disseminated, published or distributed must inform themselves of and comply with such laws and regulations.

This press release must not be distributed, disseminated or published, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.

[1] Assuming a volatility of 58.13%, an exercise ratio of 2 warrants for 1 new share, and based on the closing price on 30 September 2026 (€0.317), according to the Black-Scholes model.

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