AMOEBA: Amoéba announces the publication of its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2026

Chassieu (France), 30 October 2026 - 6.00 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), an industrial greentech company specialising in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces that it has made available and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("Autorité des marchés financiers", AMF) its half-year financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on October 29, 2026 and were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors, who expressed no qualifications or observations in their report. The figures are unchanged from the preliminary financial statements presented on September 24, 2026[1].

The half-year financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2026 is available on the Company's website at https://amoeba-nature.com/en/, under the following section: Investor / Financial Documents / 2026 / Half-year financial report.

About Amoéba:

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the management of microbiological risk through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With expertise that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to utilise the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only firm capable of producing this amoeba on an industrial scale in volumes suitable for commercial applications, thereby offering a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has undertaken the necessary regulatory procedures and submitted registration applications in Europe and the United States. As regards the active substance, it had already obtained approval in the US in 2022 and a positive, final opinion from EFSA in Europe. Registration of the AXPERA product was granted in 2025 for the United States and in 2026 in France, followed by other targeted European countries.

As for the cosmetic application, this does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its global marketing, except in China where local approval is required.

Amoéba is a company listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. Further information is available at www.amoeba-nature.com

Contacts:

ACTUS Finance & Communication Droit Devant Investor Relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

01 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial Press Relations

Serena BONI

04 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr Trade and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

07 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] See the press release dated September 24, 2026.

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