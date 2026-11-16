AMOEBA: Following vineyards and vegetable crops, Amoéba and Koppert expand their partnership into orchards across Europe

Press release

On 16 November 2026

Berkel en Rodenrijs, Netherlands and Chassieu, France

Strengthened cooperation with Koppert, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Amoéba , to bring innovative and environmentally friendly biofungicides to growers;

, to bring innovative and environmentally friendly biofungicides to growers; With their expansion into orchards, Amoéba and Koppert are targeting Europe's fourth-largest fungicide market by value [1] , aiming to ultimately protect around 40% of the cultivated acreage;

This new agreement confirms Amoéba's ability to progressively expand its commercial partnerships into new crop segments and supports its objective of achieving €40 million in revenue by 2030.

Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB), industrial greentech specialized in the development of natural microbiological solutions, and its partner Koppert, the global leader in biological crop protection and pollination, today announced the extension of their distribution agreement to orchards across 19 European Union countries[2]. Following the announcement in July 2026[3] of the extension of the initial agreement covering vineyards and vegetable crops through June 2031, this significant new agreement demonstrates the strengthening of the commercial relationship with Koppert, which is more convinced than ever of the effectiveness and broad-spectrum potential of the AXPERA technology developed by Amoéba.

A further milestone in the commercial development of the AXPERA technology

The following an initial co-development phase and preliminary trials, Amoéba and Koppert have decided to extend their partnership to orchards. This decision, which reflects the close collaboration between the two companies in the development of innovative biofungicides and their confidence in the potential of the AXPERA technology for large-scale deployment, builds on the commercial launch in recent months of TIAGAN for vineyards and YAZU for vegetable crops, both developed using Amoéba's solution.

This new agreement will enable the treatment of a range of strategic crops for European agriculture (apples, pears, apricots, quinces, nashi pears, crab apples and medlars) across 19 European Union countries2.

An effective new solution to address the needs of European fruit growers

The development of this new product is intended to address an urgent need among European fruit growers, who are facing a number of challenges, including:

Climate change, which is increasing pressure from fungal diseases (particularly scab and powdery mildew), rendering fruit unsuitable for consumption;

The withdrawal of, or restrictions on the use of, many conventional solutions;

The urgent need for effective biocontrol innovations that can be easily integrated into conventional crop. protection programmes.

The agreement signed between Koppert and Amoéba will provide a practical, effective and environmentally friendly solution across nearly 600,000 hectares of orchards, including 320,000 hectares of apple orchard and 80,000 hectares of pear orchards.

Fruit production therefore represents a significant commercial opportunity for Amoéba and Koppert, with growers typically investing between €1,000 and €1,500 per hectare each year in fungal disease control.

By expanding into a market representing approximately 10% of the European fungicide market by value, Amoéba is significantly broadening the addressable market for its AXPERA technology and creating an additional growth driver in line with its long-term strategy.

Following promising initial trials, Koppert and Amoéba are now moving into the pre-commercialization phase

The first trial campaign conducted by Koppert and Amoéba during the summer of 2026 on apple orchards across five European countries delivered highly positive and promising results against the two major diseases affecting apple trees, namely apple scab and powdery mildew.

Trials carried out in combination with conventional fungicides, reflecting growers' standard crop protection practices, demonstrated efficacy exceeding 90% against these two major diseases. A new trial campaign is planned for 2027 to confirm these results and evaluate additional treatment programmes with growers on apple and pear crops.

Subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals, the commercial launch of this new product dedicated to orchards is expected in 2029.

Martin KOPPERT, Chief Product Officer at Koppert, said: "European fruit growers are facing increasing challenges in managing fungal diseases, while the availability of conventional crop protection solutions continues to decline. At Koppert, we are committed to providing effective biological solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into growers' existing crop protection programmes. Expanding our partnership with Amoéba into the pome fruit sector enables us to offer fruit growers additional options. The encouraging results achieved during our first year of joint field trials demonstrate AXPERA's potential, and we will continue to evaluate it collaboratively under real-life growing conditions."

Jean-Marc PETAT, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's biosolutions subsidiary, commented: "Following vineyards and vegetable crops, the expansion of our initial partnership with Koppert into orchards marks another important milestone for our AXPERA technology. It demonstrates our partner's confidence in AXPERA's effectiveness, as well as its unwavering long-term commitment alongside us. We are now fully mobilized to address the needs and challenges faced by fruit growers across a key market spanning 19 European countries. The initial results obtained against the two main target diseases have been highly promising, and we will continue to work closely with growers to advance the trial programme and bring to market an effective and environmentally friendly solution."

End of press release.

About Koppert

Koppert partners with nature to find ways of growing that are both safe and healthy. Helping growers to support, protect and strengthen their crop with an integrated system of natural solutions. We use natural enemies to combat pests, bumblebees for pollination, and microbials that support, protect and strengthen crops. We have driven agricultural innovation for almost 60 years. Growers and farmers worldwide use our products and knowledge to restore the natural balance in their crops.

Contact Koppert:

Kyra BAETINGS-MOOR

Mail: communication@koppert.nl

Tel: +31 (0)10 514 0444

About Amoéba

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a green tech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) that aims to become a major player in microbiological risk treatment through the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With unique expertise protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company authorised to use the Willaertia amoeba industrially for biocontrol and cosmetic applications. To the Company's knowledge, it is also the only company capable of producing it on an industrial scale in volumes compatible with commercial applications, in order to offer a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory authorisations, the Company has undertaken the necessary regulatory procedures and submitted registration applications in Europe and the United States. As regards the active substance, it had already obtained approval in the US in 2022 and a positive, final opinion from EFSA in Europe. Registration of the AXPERA product was granted in 2025 for the United States and in 2026 in France, followed by other targeted European countries.

As for the cosmetic application, this does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its global marketing, except in China where local approval is required.

The cosmetic application does not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States. The cosmetic ingredient is already listed on the INCI (International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients) list, paving the way for its commercialisation worldwide, except in China, where local approval is required.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Contacts Amoéba:

ACTUS finance & communication Droit Devant Investor relations

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

amoeba@actus.fr Financial press relations

Serena BONI

+33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

sboni@actus.fr Business and general public press relations

Laëtitia PINTO

+33 (0)7 64 83 39 85

pinto@droitdevant.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 18, 2026 under number D.26-0108 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

[1] Top five fungicide markets in Europe by value: wheat, vineyards, potatoes, fruit production and vegetable crops.

[2] The European countries covered by the agreement are France, the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Denmark.

[3] See the press release dated July 23, 2026.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmtvk8lvlG2ZyG1papybaGZkZmqUx2iUbZabl5OalczJanBlxm9ia8mSamlimWZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF